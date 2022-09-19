Packers players seemingly pull off wild Ayahuasca TD celebration to honor QB Aaron Rodgers

The score isn't what people will remember about Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers taking down the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

After catching a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Allen Lazard looked like he poured his teammates an Ayahuasca drink as a celebration. Several of his teammates fell to the ground and seemed to gaze up at the stars in a hilarious celebration. Take a look below

We all know about Rodgers' talk of the plant-based psychedelic Ayahuasca in various interviews and spots on TV. Now, it looks like his teammates are having fun with it too, as the touchdown celebration seems to hint at it.

Rodgers downs Bears yet again

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Much like the quarterback's famous Ayahuasca use, his continued efforts of beating the Chicago Bears added another chapter tonight.

Justin Fields and the Bears started strongly, taking a 7-3 lead after their first possession. However, the Packers defense quickly got into its groove and made the night very tough on the Bears.

Fields could only muster 70 passing yards while completing 7 of his 11 throws as Chicago turned to the running game with great effect. David Montgomery (15 carries, 122 yards) was the pick of Chicago's running backs.

The reigning MVP and Green Bay started off rather scratchy, but found their groove in the second quarter, putting up 21 points to Chicago's zero.

The veteran signal-caller put up a proper performance against their division rivals at home. Despite starting the game on the backfoot, he struck back quickly, totaling 234 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. His efficiency was evident in how he completed 76 percent of his throws on the night.

Allen Lazard's touchdown celebration was the highlight of his performance as he didn't show much else. He caught only two balls for 13 yards and the one touchdown.

Nonetheless, the win gives the Packers their first of the year after last week's horror showing against the Minnesota Vikings. But most of us will quickly forget about the rest and instead focus on Allen Lazard's rather fun touchdown celebration in the second quarter.

