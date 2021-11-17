Aaron Rodgers makes yet another U-turn on committing to the Packers 

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said "no comment" when asked about staying with the Packers next season. Rodgers’ former teammate in Green Bay, LB A.J. Hawk, asked him: "What are the chances that you're going to be playing in Green Bay next year?" The Super Bowl-winning QB told Hawk: "No comment."

AJ - "What are the chances that you're going to be playing in Green Bay next year?"

Will Rodgers Play for the Green Bay Packers in 2022?

If the nine-time Pro Bowl QB does make the decision to leave the Green Bay Packers following the 2021 season, it does not look as if he will be free to select his next team as a free agent. Peter King of NBC Sports reported the Packers would not let the three-time NFL MVP go in 2022 after the two sides redid his contract this offseason. After an offseason full of chaos, Rodgers and the Packers came together before the start of training camp to reach an agreement.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter *The 2023 year in Aaron Rodgers’ contract – the last one in his current deal -- would be voided, with no tags allowed in the future, per sources. *The 2023 year in Aaron Rodgers’ contract – the last one in his current deal -- would be voided, with no tags allowed in the future, per sources.

The QB showed up at training camp after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the nine-time Pro Bowler told people in his inner circle that he planned to play for the Packers this year. Upon Rodgers' arrival, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported his current deal terminated in 2023 and stopped the Packers from going after prorated portions of the franchise QB’s signing bonus.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet As the #Packers work to finalize QB Aaron Rodgers’ reworked contract, the trade of old friend & current #Texans WR Randall Cobb is also waiting to be finalized (with the cap in mind). All indications are both should happen, and that the Cobb trade was a specific Rodgers request. As the #Packers work to finalize QB Aaron Rodgers’ reworked contract, the trade of old friend & current #Texans WR Randall Cobb is also waiting to be finalized (with the cap in mind). All indications are both should happen, and that the Cobb trade was a specific Rodgers request.

Rodgers remains under contract with the Packers up to the 2022 season, though it seems improbable that he will stay in Green Bay beyond this year with his current contract. As it stands, Over the Cap projects the Packers to be $50.8 million over the salary cap in 2022. It will be a $46.1 million cap hit next season for the team’s all-time leader in passing yards per game.

Aaron Rodgers' updated cap number for 2021: $27,573,568

Aaron Rodgers' updated cap number for 2022: $46,144,157



Aaron Rodgers' updated cap number for 2022: $46,144,157 Aaron Rodgers' updated cap number for 2021: $27,573,568 Aaron Rodgers' updated cap number for 2022: $46,144,157

With the exception of a major drop in production in 2021, Rodgers looks to be extremely irreplaceable for the inevitable future. If the Packers do trade him, they might acquire multiple draft picks and/or players in return that could assist them in sustaining a high level of performance.

Rodgers is in year 17 with the Packers. The 37-year-old is sixth in the NFL with a 61.40 QBR and ninth in touchdown passes with 17. He is also ninth in the league with a passer rating of 101.9

