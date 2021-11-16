"I don't like playing the hypothetical game" - Aaron Rodgers dismisses talk of missing Super Bowl due to vaccination status 

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers made contentious statements concerning the COVID-19 vaccine and conveyed his reasons for refusal to take the shot. This was after it was discovered the QB made misleading comments regarding his vaccination status. Following his first game back since his positive test for COVID-19, Rodgers said he realizes the vaccine is a "very polarizing issue for some individuals" and is appreciative for having individuals in his corner.

Rodgers: "I don't like playing the hypothetical game"

Rodgers was asked after Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks about possibly missing Super Bowl 56 because of his vaccination status. The Super Bowl-winning QB said that he does not play the hypothetical game and is looking ahead. He goes on to say that: “what I do know is I have more than two months right now where my protocol is not testing every single day. So that's kind of the only thing that I'm thinking about”.

“I don't like playing the hypothetical game. Obviously, love to be playing that second weekend in February and hopefully, we're in that position."

Back in August, he said that he was "immunized" when he was questioned about his vaccination status, which led several people to believe that he was vaccinated. Following his positive test for COVID-19 on November 3, it was later disclosed that he was unvaccinated.

He mentioned in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that he sought as an alternative to vaccinate himself through treatments that had been suggested to him by his medical staff and podcast host and MMA commentator Joe Rogan. The Packers' all-time leader in passing yards per game noted ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as drugs used to treat COVID-19, as part of his regimen. The FDA has warned against the usage of these drugs to combat COVID-19.

After getting backlash for what he stated, Rodgers acknowledged that his August comments were deceptive but defended the opinions he said on McAfee’s show. Due to his positive COVID-19 test and his status as a non-vaccinated person, he was forced to miss 10 days. This included the Packers' Week 9 game to the Chiefs, which they lost. He was permitted to come back Saturday and was brought back by the team. Rodgers completed 23 of 37 passes for 292 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

