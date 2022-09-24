Green Bay Police finally come clean on brutal treatment meted out to Packers' AJ Dillon while attending soccer game

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon is entering his third season in the NFL. He had a bad encounter with the Green Bay Police Department earlier this year.

An interaction between a Green Bay police officer and Dillon occurred during an exhibition soccer match at Lambeau Field in July. Green Bay Police chief Chris Davis issued an apology to the running back following the conclusion of the investigation:

"I apologize to Mr. Dillon for the way he was treated. We appreciate the strong relationship we have with the Packers organization, and the GBPD remains committed to working with them along with the entire Green Bay community to provide the best and most professional police service possible."

A video showed an officer attempting to stop Dillon from jumping into the stands to do a Lambeau Leap to amuse fans during a rain delay between Manchester City and FC Bayern Munich soccer friendly.

He was initially stopped by the officer, who snatched him from behind by the collar of his shirt prior to being permitted to do the Lambeau Leap.

Packers released statement about the incident

Pittsburgh Steelers v Green Bay Packers

In a statement, the organization shared their appreciation for the Green Bay Police Department and how they handled the process:

"We appreciate the Green Bay Police Department's follow-up to the interaction that occurred at the soccer match, July 23, at Lambeau Field"

"We respect their process in reviewing the situation and its conclusions. We value our partnership with the Department and appreciate all they do in working with the Packers to ensure public safety at Lambeau Field events, including gameday."

During the incident, Dillon tweeted that the encounter was a misunderstanding:

AJ “Quadzilla” Dillon @ajdillon7 AJ “Quadzilla” Dillon @ajdillon7 Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd… I’m assuming he missed them telling me to come down. twitter.com/Atlas2686/stat… Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd… I’m assuming he missed them telling me to come down. twitter.com/Atlas2686/stat… Just miscommunication between parties, the @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe. Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good 🤝🫶🏽 twitter.com/ajdillon7/stat… Just miscommunication between parties, the @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe. Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good 🤝🫶🏽 twitter.com/ajdillon7/stat…

Dillon was drafted by Green Bay in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Boston College. Last season, he led the team in both rushing yards (803 yards) and rushing touchdowns (five). Let's see how he plays as the team looks to make the postseason.

Now that the controversy with the police is behind him, he can focus solely on his on-field performances and help his team reach the playoffs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far