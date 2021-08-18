Packers sign Jordan Love replacement

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back quarterback Jake Dolegala after backup quarterback Jordan Love was injured in their preseason opener against the Houston Texans last Saturday.

Green Bay is taking no chances with their second-year quarterback. Love started his first NFL game last weekend and impressed before suffering a shoulder injury.

The #Packers are re-signing QB Jake Dolegala per @glose_matt of @GenSportsGroup. With Jordan Love (shoulder) out a bit, Dolegala will help with the reps. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2021

Love had an MRI that came back clear, but the Packers front office is taking a conservative approach with the quarterback.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Love should be OK, but there is a possibility that he could miss practice time this week and next Saturday's preseason game against the New York Jets. Speaking about Love, the head coach said:

"He's doing fine. It's something, though, that's significant enough where he could miss a couple days of practice.We'll see where he's at, at the end of the week, but we're going to kind of take it day-to-day."

The Packers signed Jake Dolegala in June before releasing him on July 27th. The 24-year-old has had brief stints with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 and the New England Patriots in 2020.

Dolegala’s primary role will be to take snaps during practice alongside third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert. If Love’s injury prevents him from playing in the Packers' next preseason game, Dolegala could see action against the New York Jets on Saturday afternoon.

Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is unlikely to see any game time during this year's preseason.

Jordan Love shows potential in NFL debut.

Green Bay Packers fans were eager to see the team's 2020 first-round draft pick, Jordan Love, finally make his NFL debut.

Thought this was the best play from Jordan Love's impressive Packers debut. 5 step glance route with under center, play-action drop is new stuff, but a must-have in this offense. Love looked an explosive thrower from all platforms. pic.twitter.com/KnWHcUSFJM — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) August 17, 2021

Love impressed both fans and the NFL media with his play over the first two quarters before a shoulder injury ended his night prematurely.

He completed 12 of 17 passes for 122 yards, including a beautiful 22 yards touchdown pass to running back Kylin Hill. Love posted a passing rating of 110.4, but he did have one lost fumble.

The Packers coaching staff want Love to get as many reps as possible this NFL preseason before reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers takes over in Week 1.

Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy and General Manager Brian Gutekunst will also hope that Love can take the field in the team's next two preseason games as they continue to prepare for life after Rodgers, who is likely to leave the franchise at the end of the upcoming season.

