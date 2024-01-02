Packers Super Bowl champion labels Eagles as "burnt toast" after Jalen Hurts' team suffer upset loss to Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles were expected to roll over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. After all, they were a Super Bowl contender facing off against one of the worst teams in the league. Instead, the game turned into a high-scoring affair with James Conner rushing to give the Cardinals a 35-31 lead with only half a minute left on the clock.

The Eagles still had time to set up a game winning-drive. But quarterbak Jalen Hurts' Hail Mary was intercepted and they failed to gain ground on the Dallas Cowboys, sinking to their fourth loss in five games. Former Super-Bowl winning Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones criticized the Eagles on FS1's SPEAK on Monday, saying:

"The Eagles is like burnt toast. The reason why is that everything that has happened this season. You're finding ways to win; everybody's saying you're not playing good football. You lose games; you got your quarterback coming out saying, 'We ain't committed.'"

He continued:

"You got people not wanting to talk to the media. You see the coaches and all that arguing on the sideline... We think it's going to change overnight. It's not. That is the Philadelphia Eagles. Not playing consistent football."

Could Eagles be resting key players in season finale against Giants?

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has hinted that he could be resting some of his key players, including starters, for the game against the New York Giants.

With the Cowboys heavily favored to rout the out-of-form Washington Commanders in one of the 1 PM ET games, the Eagles' hopes for a division title may be over before a snap is even played. And according to the third-year head coach, this can influence his roster decisions come game time:

“We’re going to do whatever we need to do to win this game. But still, that’s a consideration, what you’re saying, because we think through all those different things. We understand we are at the mercy of another team to win the division, all those different things."

For further context, the game against the Giants kicks off on January 7 at 4:25 PM ET.