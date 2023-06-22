Packers writer floats wildest Aaron Rodgers conspiracy theory yet, tying Jets owners to ayahuasca

Aaron Rodgers may never live down the jokes of his use of the psychedelic ayahuasca. Now, Green Bay Packers writer Peter Bukowski has given his own conspiracy theory on the quarterback.

Bukowski's Twitter post said that the idea that Rodgers now gets his paycheck from the founder of 'Johnson &Johnson' is tired.

For those who are unaware, many NFL fans got a laugh out of the fact that the anti-vaccine advocate was being paid by a company that made a COVID-19 vaccine.

Bukowski said that the new theory could be that Johnson wants to get involved with psychedelics.

"Tired: Isn’t it ironic Aaron Rodgers gets his check from the guy who sells COVID vaccines"

"Wired: Woody Johnson took on Rodgers’ whole contract to compensate him for advocating for psychedelics so Johnson & Johnson can expand their pharmaceutical portfolio"

He said that Johnson was willing to pay all of Rodgers' hefty contract money so that Johnson & Johnson can expand their reach to selling psychedelics.

This new theory comes just days after the New York Jets quarterback advocated for the NFL to allow the use of ayahuasca. While in attendance at a psychedelic conference, he spoke about his experience. He indicated that 'hundreds' of NFL players have reached out to him to learn more about the benefits of such substances.

The idea that the National Football League may change its policies to allow the use of psychedelics is far-fetched.

Why is Aaron Rodgers backing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

Aaron Rodgers

Seasoned politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr. put his hat in the race for the President of the United States a few weeks ago. Despite his family's strong stance on COVID-19 policies and vaccinations, RFK Jr. has been adamant about being an anti-vax spokesperson.

Kennedy recently made an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast and said that everything that Doctor Peter Hotez has said about vaccines is wrong.

Hotez has been instrumental in the fight against COVID-19. RFK Jr. said that he wants to have a public debate against Hotez about their respective theories.

The Jets quarterback took to his social media to show support for Kennedy Jr. and said that he believes that RFK Jr. would 'mop the floor' with Hotez.

The doctor then shot back at the quarterback's statement with a little football humor. He said that he hopes his Houston Texans' defense holds the quarterback to a whopping zero touchdowns.

