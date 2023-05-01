Panthers coach Frank Reich responds to Bryce Young being QB1 in Carolina - "We'll know when the right time is”

Number one overall draft pick Bryce Young is heading to the Carolina Panthers in what many see as a great pick for the battling NFC franchise. After struggling for a couple of seasons to make an impact, Carolina and Young are expected to make some waves in the NFC next year.

But...

Despite being the No.1 overall pick and his glaring talent, Young isn't assured of being the Panthers' starting quarterback come Week 1 of the season. Instead, new head coach Frank Reich wants Young to come into the organization and learn the offense and the rest will take care of itself.

Reich said via Joseph Person of The Athletic:

“He’ll have to earn it. Obviously, that’s the way it should be. We’ll know when the right time is. He’s got enough going on right now. I just want him to come in and learn the offense and not have to worry about stepping into the limelight. Just come in, learn the offense, get to know these guys. When we step out onto the field the first time, he’ll be in that No. 2 spot.”

What Reich says makes sense. Bryce Young is already under enough pressure. When he is ready to start, he is ready. Whether that be in Week 1 or Week 7, it doesn't really matter as the Panthers are trying to get him settled into life as an NFL player.

Bryce Young's outlook as the Panthers' starting QB

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

The Panthers didn't select Bryce Young as the first overall pick to merely have him sit on the bench. He will likely start next year, barring any of the other QBs putting up a stellar performance. It's just a matter of when.

Looking at the current options on Carolina's roster, Matt Corral, Jacob Eason, and Andy Dalton are the other quarterbacks. Having Dalton as Young's backup would be ideal. Dalton is an NFL veteran and can impart a lot of wisdom to Young during the season.

With the NFC South up for grabs, the Panthers and Young could make waves rather early. But it is important not to expect too much from Bryce Young straight away.

