EXCLUSIVE: "They eat six-times a day" - Panthers' Director of Performance, nutritionist Kate Callaway reveals the insane diet of an NFL athlete 

Have you ever wondered how much an NFL person eats a day and what their diets consist of? Carolina Panthers' performance nutritionist Kate Callaway spoke with Sportskeeda about the different diets that players have and how it varies with each person.

Callaway explained how Panthers players typically eat six to eight times a day, depending on the individual. She also said that some players even eat foods such as pizza, peanut butter sandwiches, and french fries daily.

Callaway said:

"We eat at least six times per day. The majority of the guys eat, some of them up to eight times per day, with snacks and then they really eat. I mean, it varies quite a bit on a football team. You know, you've got guys who eat, you know, pizza and PB and J’s, and french fries."

Callaway added that generally, players eat healthy, high-calorie foods such as chicken, steak, eggs, rice, smoothies, pasta, etc.

"But the majority of the guys are eating like chicken, rice, steak, eggs, plenty of vegetables, potatoes, pasta, we eat a lot of pasta, guys really like pasta. And a lot of smoothies, like smoothies are good, easy way for them to get Calories in where they're not feeling like (eating).

"They have to like, you know, at a point when you eat eight times a day then, like, if it becomes a lot of effort to eat, so they digest including calories that are easy to digest."

On average, Carolina Panthers players eat up to 400 pounds of chicken per week and 200 pounds of steak

Eating is a key component to an NFL player's career and daily habits. Some players have to eat more than others as it is necessary for their bodies based on their metabolic needs and how much they weigh.

Some players may be able to eat more sweets and food like pizza, fries, and snacks, while others may not be able to.

The Linemen sometimes have to force eat, Callaway said, because they have to eat a lot more. And at times, she says they can never get peace of mind and relax because they're always on a timer to eat.

On average per week, the Panthers team eats up to 400 lbs. of chicken, 200 lbs. of steak, 50 lbs. of bacon, 75 lbs. of potatoes, 25 dozen of eggs, and about 100 bottles of juices a day.

It takes a lot of work and dedication to maintaining a healthy diet being an NFL player, and this is what a Panthers player's diet looks like.

