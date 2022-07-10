Panthers' Super Bowl odds take a hit after trading for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, July 7. He was traded for a conditional fifth-round pick. The Panthers dumped part of his $18.8 million that the Browns owed him.

While it is far from the regular season, the Panthers' Super Bowl odds have decreased since acquiring Mayfield.

Here are the Super Bowl odds before and after acquiring quarterback Baker Mayfield:

Panthers Super Bowl odds before the Baker Mayfield trade: +12500. Panthers Super Bowl odds *after* the Baker Mayfield trade: +13000

It's weird that the Panthers' Super Bowl odds numbers went down. Since it went down, that must mean Vegas thinks there will be a different starting quarterback this season in Mayfield. It could also mean they are less confident in him than Sam Darnold.

Darnold was likely to be the starter for the season before Mayfield was traded. Mayfield is now expected to be the starter (that's why Carolina traded for him).

Unlike Darnold or rookie quarterback Matt Corrall, Mayfield has had some success, leading the Browns to an 11-5 record in 2020 and winning a playoff game on the road in Pittsburgh. One would think the Panthers' chances would go up a little up, instead of down.

Like Vegas, former NFL head coach Eric Mangini thinks Baker Mayfield will start

Atlanta Falcons v Cleveland Browns

Just like Vegas, former NFL head coach and current analyst, Eric Mangini thinks Mayfield will start.

Mangini joined the Speak For Yourself podcast and talked about Mayfield's chances of starting.

Mangini said:

"I'm on the 'Baker Mayfield starter and wins the job' track because of a lot of things.

"When you look at every objective criteria, whether its completion percentage, whether it's quarterback rating, whether it's touchdown, percentage, interceptions, interception percentage, the fact that he's been able to win a playoff game, all those different things means that he's an upgrade.

"And to me, this was a great move by Carolina."

Mangini added that, although Baker is behind in the offense, he thinks the former Browns QB will thrive learning under a new coordinator in Carolina.

Mangini added:

"He's on his second team. He plays better that way, and I know... he's at a disadvantage in terms of learning system. Sam's got the edge there. But he's played long enough. He's played with enough new coordinators to know how to be able to learn a system quickly. I think this is a really good move for Carolina."

Time will tell who will start the season, and pre-season will give us a good indication of that.

If you use any quotes, please Speak For Yourself and H/T Sportskeeda.

