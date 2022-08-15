WATCH: Panthers star DJ Moore jumps into crowd to stop Carolina fans fighting each other

Fans of Carolina Panthers were excited to see some football as their preseason got underway. However, a couple of the team's supporters nearly got into it at a team event.

A video showed a pair of fans having a highly-contested disagreement in the lower section of the Bank of America Stadium during the team’s Fan Fest event. However, as things looked like getting worse, receiver DJ Moore jumped in and stood on the wall encompassing the field to de-escalate the situation.

Although the video ended before the wideout left the area, Moore appeared to have successfully calmed the situation down. There weren't any reports of any incidents at the event.

DJ Moore's NFL journey

DJ Moore was drafted by the Panthers in the first round (24th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Maryland. In his rookie season, the receiver finished second on the team with 788 yards receiving and 55 receptions.

He improved in his sophomore season, getting his 1,000-yard season with 1,175 receiving yards to go with his 87 receptions and four touchdowns.

In the 2020 season, Moore had 66 receptions, 1,193 yards receiving, and four touchdowns in 15 games. Last season, the former Maryland wideout had 1,157 receiving yards with 93 receptions and four touchdowns.

Three of his four seasons with Carolina are ranked in the top 15 for the most receiving yards in a single season. Of those three, two of them are in the top 10 (2019 and 2020 seasons).

Despite playing in the league for four seasons, he already has the fourth-most yards receiving in franchise history at 4,313. He trails only two-time All-Pro wideout Steve Smith Sr. (12,197 yards), two-time Pro Bowl receiver Mushin Muhammad (9,255 yards), and three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen (6,463 yards).

Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell DJ Moore has three consecutive seasons with at least 1,100 receiving yards. Here are the quarterbacks who have been throwing him passes over that stretch. DJ Moore has three consecutive seasons with at least 1,100 receiving yards. Here are the quarterbacks who have been throwing him passes over that stretch. https://t.co/4RyvnqWA0c

Moore is on his way to being one of the best receivers in Panthers history as the team rewarded his performance this offseason.

DJ Moore and his new contract with the Panthers

Seattle Seahawks v Carolina Panthers

Carolina gave Moore a three-year, $61,884,000 contract in new money. This includes a $19.5 million signing bonus, $41,610,000 guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $20,628,000.

Financially speaking, the Panthers and Moore will be linked for the next four seasons at $73 million altogether, or at $18.25 million per season.

Given how he’s played up to this point, the team wanted to secure their best receiver as he enters his fifth season in the NFL.

Moore will lead the team as he looks to help Carolina on the field and possibly off it thanks to his conflict resolution skills. We’ll see if the wideout can get another 1,000-yard season in 2022.

