"Parents can be a distraction" - Jets' Zach Wilson takes a dig at his own family following recent off-field drama

Zach Wilson, like many players at this time of year, has deleted his social media handles.

According to New York Jets reporter Rich Cimini, the team's quarterback told reporters that he prefers to block out distractions, including his family. Here's how he put it:

"For me, it just comes down to limiting what voices I really need to hear and, right now, it’s here, hearing what my coaches have to say, what the other QBs have to say, and what my teammates are thinking on every single play. Even parents sometimes can be a distraction."

The comments come in the wake of Zach Wilson experiencing some offseason drama with his family. Earlier this summer, it was rumored that the quarterback had slept with his mother's friend. This kicked off an awkward time for Wilson and his family, and some would argue that the last part of his statement was directed at the summer rumors.

Zach Wilson's career in the NFL

When the Jets were working through Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson was still in college. According to Sports Reference, Wilson played three years for Bringham Young university.

His first two seasons saw a quick rise and a faster step back. Wilson threw for 12 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2018 before throwing for 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2019.

In 2020, however, he pieced together a campaign that pushed him close to the top of the NFL Draft. In 12 games, he threw for 33 touchdowns and three interceptions. Something seemingly clicked for him between 2019 and 2020 and after putting together such a strong season, it was time for him to move on to the Draft.

Meanwhile, as the Jets wrapped up the Sam Darnold era, they knew they needed to return to the NFL Draft. Their lottery ticket came in the form of Zach Wilson. According to Pro Football Reference, Wilson was drafted second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Initially in his rookie season, Wilson started slow, leading many to label him as another failed experiment for the New York Jets. However, after nearly defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the year, some are cautiously optimistic about his potential this year.

That said, Zach Wilson finished the year with a 3-10 record as a starting quarterback. The team's three wins on his watch came against the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

