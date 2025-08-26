“Passed around like candy”: NFL fans react as Browns trade Kenny Pickett to Raiders after Aidan O’Connell injury

The Cleveland Browns acquired Kenny Pickett in March in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the quarterback is not a part of their plans for the upcoming season.On Monday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Kevin Stefanski's team is trading away Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick.The decision comes after Raiders backup Aidan O'Connell suffered a wrist injury during their preseason finale against the Cardinals. He is expected to miss out six to eight weeks, leaving Geno Smith as the only reliable option on the depth chart.However, with the acquisition of Pickett, they will have a solid backup alongside rookie Cam Miller.&quot;Trade: Browns are sending QB Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources. Raiders need another backup for Geno Smith with QB Aidan O'Connell fracturing his wrist in the preseason finale and being expected to miss 6-8 weeks,&quot; Schefter tweeted.Fans on social media shared their reactions to the Browns parting ways with Pickett.Aidan LaPorta @AidanLaPorta69LINK@AdamSchefter Kenny is getting passed around like candy 😭Cymorg @Morg43LINK@AdamSchefter I think the reason KP keeps getting traded is because he actually has trade value. He has the potential to be a game-managing QB1, but the risk trade-off is that he’s kinda fragile. At some point he will step in for an injured QB and play well enough to create a QB controversy.Pro Football Insiders @Pro_FB_InsidersLINK@AdamSchefter Pickett on the move for the 3rd time in 2 yearsStockStorm @StockStormXLINK@AdamSchefter Raiders get some insurance under center while O'Connell heals, let's see if Pickett can make the most of itJason 🏈 @Rocketman455LINK@AdamSchefter Robbed of the KP experience in a Browns uniform.Scott DiBenedetto @sdiben90NFLLINK@AdamSchefter For a 5th-round pick is a fleece jobPickett began his NFL journey with the Steelers in 2022. In two seasons, he played in 25 games, while recording 4,474 yards and 13 TDs passing. The quarterback spent last season as the backup to Jalen Hurts for the Eagles while they went on to win the Super Bowl.Pickett was one of the favorites to emerge as the starting quarterback of the Browns. However, he suffered a hamstring injury at training camp and is currently rehabilitating from it. Stefanski's team finalized on veteran Joe Flacco as their QB1 for 2025.Kevin Stefanski shared his thoughts on Kenny Pickett days before the trade decisionDuring a press conference last week, the Browns coach shared his honest opinions about Pickett. He said the quarterback was doing well before the unfortunate hamstring injury. Stefanski also said that despite the injury, Pickett was focused on his goal.&quot;I know what he's (Kenny Pickett) about, how he was performing,&quot; Stefanski said. &quot;The injury was unfortunate, but it hasn't stopped him from being engaged, from knowing what is going on. He is getting as much work as you can right now. He has performed really, really well.&quot;Apart from Joe Flacco, the Browns also have rookies Shilo Sanders and Dillon Gabriel on the depth chart. They also decided to cut Tyler Huntley from the roster 19 days after his arrival.