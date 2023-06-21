Pat McAfee anticipates Deshaun Watson-esque blow-up of Jack Jones controversy

When Deshaun Watson got hit with more than 20 accusations of sexual misconduct, the entire NFL media cycle became inundated with stories about the quarterback. Now, with Jack Jones embroiled in a courtroom battle for bringing two loaded guns into an airport, at least one NFL analyst is bracing for an incoming storm of a similar level.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee didn't name names, but did refer to the Cleveland Browns quarterback indirectly when speaking about the Jack Jones incident:

"So when a quarterback, formerly of the Houston Texans, was going through everything that he was going through, [there] was a long period of time during the offseason. There was a lot of us talking [and learning] about a lot of things as we were going via random reports on the internet, or some lawyer that had a blog, or whatever [it] was, we learned about it."

He continued on, bracing for an explosion of information about the incident and its fallout in a similar way that Deshaun Watson's controversy did:

"I feel like we all got kind of got educated in that process. Feels like we're about to get educated on Massachusetts law with guns and airports. That feels like that's what we're gonna do."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow Jack Jones and his lawyer arrived at court this morning #PMSLive Jack Jones and his lawyer arrived at court this morning #PMSLive https://t.co/oCTsektXMN

How big did Deshaun Watson's controversy get?

Deshaun Watson at Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Over the last couple of offseasons before 2023, the then-Texans and Browns quarterback was the biggest story in the league. Even as rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers' and Tom Brady's potential exits were running rampant, the media had their finger on the pulse of Watson arguably more.

Seemingly every media outlet had a new take everyday on what was going on in the courtroom, what had taken place before and after, and how teams were handling it. There was so much fallout from the story that it took two years to sift through the majority of it and some would argue that the story hasn't fully concluded.

2023 setting up to be make-or-break moment for Deshaun Watson

No. 4 at Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Even with Deshaun Watson's punishments served, the epilogue of the story appears to be lining up for the 2023 season. The Browns quarterback played last season, but failed to impress and also was given a pass as he missed about half of the season due to the suspension that came as a result of the fallout.

For the quarterback, 2023 will be the first conventional look at whether Baker Mayfield's successor will shine or crash and burn. Also, considering what the Browns spent on the quarterback, a verdict is likely the first thing on the team's mind.

