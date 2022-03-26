"Roger Goodell fears to death" - Pat McAfee believes NFL commissioner is very cautious about Deshaun Watson 

Even after two grand juries decided not to indict the quarterback, the Deshaun Watson situation is still a hot topic of conversation. He continues to draw plenty of strong opinions from fans and the media regarding the allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct by 22 women against him.

There is talk around the league that the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could still punish Watson. On his eponymous show, Pat McAfee spoke to NFL insider Ian Rapoport and asked the insider about the current situation with Watson, asking if the commissioner is waiting for all the information before making a decision on the quarterback.

McAfee said:

“Do you think Roger Goodell fears to death that a piece of evidence is going to show up after he decides to punish Deshaun Watson like these two grand juries. You would think Roger Goodell knows everything about all this. Right? Because he's the one that's going to have Judge, Jury, Executioner in the NFL with Roger Goodell. He's the one that gets doing CBA gets charged or gets signed.

McAfee continued:

"Somehow, Roger Goodell gets more power. Now, with that being said, He's obviously the best commissioner in all of sports like let's not even he's my commissioner. He's our commissioner. Has he f*** up? Yes, he has a billions of dollars and all eyes on him. There's gonna be some decisions you make that are bad, but everybody goes back obviously to the Ray Rice situation where I believe he was told a story, he punishes Ray Rice a couple of games and then bang bombshell evidence comes out afterwards.

McAfee added:

"Roger Goodell is watching these grand juries. He sees two not indict Deshaun. That has to sway what he's thinking right in the punishment because we all assumed it was going to be a massive punishment we assumed, I think a lot of people did. But now how do you see this playing out? And when do you think they'll get an answer on how long he is suspended for?

Rapoport responded:

"Yes, making sure you have all the information before weighing in is something that is really a significant consideration."

Deshaun Watson is now a Cleveland Brown

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

When the Browns announced they had signed Watson to a huge five-year, $230 million deal, the NFL world was shocked. Not seen as a team that was in play for the 26-year-old and saying as such, it was a surprise to see the AFC team land the quarterback.

With his addition, the Browns are now thrust into the Super Bowl conversation. With an array of talent currently on the roster, it is almost playoffs or bust for the Browns.

Having a stellar running game, thanks to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, along with star receiver Amari Cooper and the much vaunted defense led by Myles Garrett, Cleveland will be a force next season.

The biggest question is whether or not Watson will be suspended by the NFL as that will have huge implications on the Browns' season. At the time of writing, nothing has been said, and the 26-year-old is in line to play Week 1 of the new season.

