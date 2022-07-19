"They don't even give a f***" about being from Pittsburgh" - Pat McAfee blasts Heinz for not respecting their commitment to the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer play at Heinz Field. The stadium opened in 2001 and was home to the black and gold for 21 years. The stadium isn't being taken down, rather it's being renamed. The team has a deal with Acrisure to become the new sponsor.

Heinz was almost synonymous with the Steelers. For years, it's going to be awkward for NFL personalities to get used to calling it Acrisure instead of Heinz.

Pat McAfee is one NFL personality that is not happy with what the ketchup company did, saying this on the Pat McAfee Show:

"We got to buy that, we honestly have to buy one of the ketchup bottles in. Actually I don't think we do anymore. Good point. The company running Heinz right now ain't Heinz... I don't want to represent them, it sounds like they don't even give a f*** about being from Pittsburgh."

In the same segment, McAfee listed all the things he had done or been a part of at the stadium, including once having the longest field goal kicked there. He also got "shook" by Antonio Brown there, as he put it.

McAfee was pretty forlorn about the change and it can be assumed that many in and around the Steelers organization have similar feelings.

The Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL season

Not only did the stadium name change, marking the end of an era, but another era ended too. Going into 2022, Pittsburgh will be without Heinz and also their legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Heinz has been synonymous with the Steelers since 2001, in much the same way as Ben Roethelisberger was from 2004. Following Roethlisberger's retirement, there are a lot of uncertainties in Pittsburgh.

The roster surrounding the quarterback position is fairly strong, though they did lose JuJu Smith-Schuster to the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the quarterback position is a real question mark. Mitch Trubisky was signed to a two-year deal and is expected to be the starter, but what can we expect from him?

The former first-round draft pick fizzled out in Chicago, so can Pittsburgh revitalize his career? He's had a year as backing up Josh Allen at the Buffalo Bills. This feels like Trubisky's last chance in the NFL, so he has to take his shot.

Behind him is fan favorite Kenny Pickett, from the University of Pittsburgh. Selected 20th overall by Pittsburgh in this year's draft, he is seen by many to be the future. But by all accounts, he's not yet ready to take over the team.

There are inklings that they might want to trade for a quarterback, but the best ones are taken. Jimmy Garoppolo is an intriguing option and a safe pair of hands, though Mike Tomlin and will likely roll with Trubisky.

We shall see if Pittsburgh can reclaim the AFC North in the 2022 season, which promises to be an interesting one in the Steel City.

