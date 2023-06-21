Pat McAfee calls for “all political parties” to clamp down on ‘reckless gun ownership’ in wake of Jack Jones’ arrest

Jack Jones' arrest has appeared to have single-handedly brought the media into the gun debate. While speaking about the controversy on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL analyst Pat McAfee shirked his right-leaning reputation and revealed that he was in favor of placing regulations on owning guns, at least in a limited sense. He also called on the government to find a compromise on the issue.

Here's how he put it:

"I think all political parties are on the same page. We need to get rid of reckless gun ownership. [We have] got to figure this out. I mean, that's a first step. I think for one particular side. The other side is like, 'yeah, we're 100% on that.' I don't know how they go about figuring that out. Hopefully they do."

Of course, assuming that both parties agree on anything in 2023 is a controversial take to many, especially with presidential campaigns moving into their infancy stages. Essentially, one side has historically been afraid of letting the other get a perceived "win," and therefore momentum going into the campaign.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow Jack Jones and his lawyer arrived at court this morning #PMSLive Jack Jones and his lawyer arrived at court this morning #PMSLive https://t.co/oCTsektXMN

At this point, any gun legislation handled at a federal level would be perceived as a win for the Democrats by most, which would give them momentum in getting other things done or otherwise boost the belief of those who voted for them. In holding off any change on guns, Republicans can wear down belief that Democrats can do anything, disincentivizing them from going to the voter's booth in the next election.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Patriots CB Jack Jones posted $30K bail for gun-related charges after being arrested at Logan Airport on Friday, per East Boston Court District. He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on August 18 (same day as the Pats 2nd preseason game) for the probable cause hearing. #Patriots CB Jack Jones posted $30K bail for gun-related charges after being arrested at Logan Airport on Friday, per East Boston Court District. He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on August 18 (same day as the Pats 2nd preseason game) for the probable cause hearing.

With fewer Democrats to vote for, Republicans gain an advantage by default, disincentivizing politicians from taking action on gun control. The focus shifts towards maintaining their positions rather than addressing the issue of reckless gun endangerment.

What happened to Jack Jones?

Jack Jones at Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport for having two firearms in his carry-on baggage. He has been charged with various counts of illegally possessing a firearm with loaded ammunition, according to CBS Sports.

Jones has since pleaded not guilty and has received a stern defense from his attorney. He is currently out on bail after posting $30,000. He will be back in court on August 18th. He claims that he was not aware of the weapons being in his possession.

