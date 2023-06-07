Ezekiel Elliott, the talented running back who has played seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, remains unsigned after his release from the team. It's surprising to see him without a team considering he still has the ability to contribute on the field.

While it's true that Elliott's performance has declined over the years, as is common for running backs in the NFL, there is still a chance he could make a return on a short-term deal before the start of the season. He could provide a viable running threat up the middle and excel as a pass protector in the backfield. However, there are some concerns.

During an appearance on Pat McAfee's show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport praised Elliott as the best pass protector among running backs in the past decade. However, another member of the crew pointed out that the Cowboys' pass protection wasn't impressive last year. McAfee clarified that it wasn't solely Elliott's fault, as pass protection is not his primary responsibility.

“You put him on special times, WR or anything else. He’s the fucking guy. If you put a fish on land. Wouldn’t it say, ‘Man, I suck.’ But if you put a fish in goddamn water. THRIVING. That’s what happens with Zeke at center. Bad things happen.”

Why did the Cowboys release Ezekiel Elliott?

Keeping Elliott in the books would be impossible after what happened to his production in the last two years. The decision to release Ezekiel Elliott from the Cowboys was likely driven by his declining production in recent years. In 2022, he averaged only 3.8 yards per carry, a significant drop from his impressive rookie year average of 5.1 yards per carry. It's not uncommon for running backs to lose their effectiveness quickly in the NFL, even for elite players like Elliott.

While the decision to part ways with Elliott was likely a difficult one, considering the memorable moments he provided for the fans, the emergence of Tony Pollard as a capable running back may have played a role. Pollard received the franchise tag and is set to earn $10 million in the 2023 season, making it financially challenging for the Cowboys to retain Elliott.

