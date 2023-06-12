Pat McAfee comparing George Kittle’s d**k to Donald Trump’s hair is the content you didn’t know you need

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle decided to fill some of his offseason with a naked commercial shoot for Chubbies, a clothing company. In an advertisement posted by the tight end on TikTok, he posed naked with just a pineapple to censor himself while giving his pitch for the clothing brand.

In response, Pat McAfee and his crew joked about the covered genitalia, including comparing it to Ex-President Donald Trump. Here's how he put it:

"It was a little bit surprising. They say it was from the tip of a pineapple leaf up at the top, all the way down, folded in half. You know how Trump's hair goes like this and then goes back? That's what they had to do with his "d**k."

George Kittle hits a slump in 2022

George Kittle hits a slump in 2022

George Kittle at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

As popular as the tight end is, one cannot help but be concerned about his slight production slip last season. In 2021, he earned 910 yards and six touchdowns. In 2022, he earned 765 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2021, he earned 71 catches and had 60 in 2022.

His catch percentage was also one of the lowest of his career, falling to 69.8 in 2022, down from 75.5 per cent in 2021. Overall, aside from touchdowns, he's failed to reach the same level of production going back to 2018 and 2019 when he first popped into the national spotlight. In 2018, he earned 88 receptions for 1,377 yards and in 2019, he catched 85 passes for 1,053 yards.

Of course, the tight end has a decent excuse with the turnover at quarterback throughout the season. Between Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Brock Purdy it was a constant adjustment to get on the same page as the thrower, which added a layer of difficulty, especially with a head coach infamous for running the ball as much as possible in critical spots.

Tyreek Hill raises bar for George Kittle

49ers tight end at San Francisco v Las Vegas

That said, other pass catchers didn't let their quarterback turnover slow them down. Tyreek Hill posted the biggest statline of his career last season, despite consistently playing without his quarterback. He posted 119 catches for 1,710 yards and score nine touchdowns.

To be fair, tight ends don't get the same opportunities as wide receivers to break open games, but many would agree that Kittle and Hill are both the most well-known pass catchers on their respective teams.

Will George Kittle return with a 2018-level pop in 2023?

