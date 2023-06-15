Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was released by the franchise earlier in the season. He is still a free agent as no team has shown any interest in signing him.

Another prominent running back who recently got released is Dalvin Cook, The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with him, and now multiple teams are interested in signing Cook.

Pat McAfee is worried that Cook's availability on the market has further decreased Elliiott's chances of finding a new team. Here's what McAfee said on his show:

“Dalvin Cook is so fu**in good, and he’s currently just available… So that's not great for Zeke. You know that's not great for anyone that if Dalvin Cook's available in a seemingly dryer well money wise the running back market...”

Not only Ezekiel Elliott, but former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is also a free agent. Both of them are unlikely to sign for a team until Dalvin Cook is off the market, as the running back's value around the league continues to plummet.

The Miami Dolphins are interested in Cook, and it will be interesting to see if the former Vikings running back is able to strike a deal before training camp.

The Cowboys haven't ruled out Ezekiel Elliott's return

Although the Dallas Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott, they could still have him on the roster next season. Both Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones haven't shut down the possibility of resigning Elliott.

While Tony Pollard is clearly the RB1 for the Cowboys in 2023, Elliott's presence could be useful as he is a leader. However, for that to be possible, the running back will be required to take a significant pay cut.

Last season, Elliott had 231 carries for 876 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 15 games. He averaged just 3.8 yards per carry and that was quite concerning. He doesn't have the explosiveness that he used to have, and given that he is 27 years old, chances of him getting better are quite less.

