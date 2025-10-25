  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Pat McAfee drags Chauncey Billups' name with eye-opening joke on Blazers HC amid NBA gambling scandal

Pat McAfee drags Chauncey Billups' name with eye-opening joke on Blazers HC amid NBA gambling scandal

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 25, 2025 19:51 GMT
NBA: Finals-Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Pat McAfee drags Chauncey Billups' name with eye-opening joke on Blazers HC amid NBA gambling scandal (Credit: IMAGN)

Former NFL punter turned analyst Pat McAfee dropped a joke about the ongoing NBA betting scandal that includes Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups. The former Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets star was arrested on Thursday in connection with an illegal betting ring.

Ad

Billups, one of the 30 people arrested, has become one of the biggest names in the world of sports this week. During Saturday's edition of "College GameDay," McAfee discussed the College Football Playoff odds for undefeated and one-loss teams, which have at least a 2% chance of advancing to the postseason. He used that number to crack a joke about Billups.

“Not a lot of people are betting on two percent chances unless you’re Chauncey Billups at a Chauncey Billups poker game,” McAfee said. “He was making some big bets allegedly on things that were just not likely, and everybody kind of knew they were rigged games.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Billups is accused of running rigged poker games backed by notorious crime families. He was named a "Face Card," which is a high-profile person who attracted more high-profile players to the tables.

The Portland Trail Blazers put Billups, their head coach, on immediate leave shortly after he was arrested. Additionally, Miami Heat star Terry Rozier was also arrested in connection with another illegal gambling investigation.

Pat McAfee trolls Cam Skattebo after NFL fines Giants RB $15,000

Before making the Chauncey Billups joke, Pat McAfee had fun at the expense of New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo. The NFL fined the player $15,000 for violating the concussion protocol during the Giants' Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad
"The issue with him is, his head is so big, he pops his head in there, it's like one of those Texas Longhorns put their head in it and the whole blue tent rattled when Skattebo put his head into that thing," McAfee said.

Both Skattebo and coach Brian Daboll tried to get a look inside the team's medical tent when quarterback Jaxson Dart was getting checked. The Giants also received a $200,000 fine, while Daboll was punished with $100,000.

The Giants are 2-5 after blowing a 19-point lead to the Denver Broncos in Week 7. That wasn't the only bad news they received during the week and Pat McAfee wouldn't let that slip so easily.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Trail Blazers Nation! You can check out the latest Portland Trail Blazers Schedule and dive into the Trail Blazers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications