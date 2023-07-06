Once upon a time, NFL teams lined up to be featured on Hard Knocks. But now Aaron Rodgers and his New York Jets look to have the TV show forced upon them.

With not many teams coming forward wanting to be a part of the show, some think the NFL is making the Jets feature on Hard Knocks. Obviously, with Aaron Rodgers coming to New York, the expectations are high for what he could do.

Rodgers' friend, Pat McAfee, thinks this season's version of Hard Knocks will be the biggest ever as it will follow all the storylines surrounding Aaron Rodgers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

McAfee said on the Pat McAfee Show:

“What if Hard Knocks does the Jets? And then the Jets say yeah, that episode is good and Aaron says ‘Is this?’ Oh no, another rift between Aaron and the Jets. The honeymoon phase is over before the relationship even starts, I love when Florio does that type of stuff.

Oh, how about this second week of training camp, Aaron hates the Jets, why? Because the Jets said yeah, that scene in which Aaron's shoeless walking around the team meeting rooms.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow They're definitely gonna force the New York Jets to do Hard Knocks #PMSLive They're definitely gonna force the New York Jets to do Hard Knocks #PMSLive https://t.co/zg87fmqBcv

"If it was the Jets the amount of storylines that will come out of that. Do you see when that guy kind of looked at that guy was again boom, New York media. Oh my god. Oh, it'll be the biggest Hard Knocks of all time and NFL films knows that.”

Aaron Rodgers under pressure to deliver success in New York

New York Jets Offseason Workout

The Jets made the biggest offseason splash by securing the services of Rodgers. But in doing so, they invited an unprecedented amount of pressure upon the organization to win now.

After the Jets come close to a playoff berth in 2022, the offense was what many thought held them back. Well, not with a 4x NFL MVP and Super Bowl winner under center, naturally expectations are high to deliver success.

The New York media can be difficult, and it won't take long for them to come after Rodgers if things don't start well. In the first four weeks, Rodgers will face Josh Allen and the Bills, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys along with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Talk about a baptism of fire.

Poll : 0 votes