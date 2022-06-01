Pat McAfee expects Trey Lance to make good on George Kittle's claims of him being next Patrick Mahomes

Pat McAfee believes San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance could make good on the sky-high expectations his tight end George Kittle has of him, becoming the NFC's answer to Patrick Mahomes.

Lance, like Mahomes, is a speedy quarterback who can make throws on the run and move the chains with his feet if needed. While he has never played in a Power Five conference, he impressed scouts enough to be a top 3 pick, something the Texas Tech alum wasn't.

PFF @PFF Jerry Rice gives his Trey Lance endorsement Jerry Rice gives his Trey Lance endorsement 👀 https://t.co/S71Ezw2ig8

McAfee praised Kittle's opinion and perspective regarding his projections for the second-year San francisco signal-caller:

"George Kittle he says like, 'Oh my god, is this the next Patrick Mahomes situation here with Alex Smith?' It might be. I honestly am starting to turn my entire thoughts on him because I have nothing but respect for George Kittle. I have nothing but respect for his thoughts."

As the Pat McAfee show host put it, if Kittle really thinks this highly about the young quarterback, perhaps it's true.

He went on to say:

"He's been there with the 49ers, they've been to the championship numerous times. If he thinks that Trey Lance is worthy and is a cool enough guy to invite to the tight end university and he's comparing him to Josh Allen, it's hard not to just be like well is George a f*cking idiot? Does George not know football? No, does George not care if they don't win the Super Bowl?"

He concluded his point by saying:

"So it's like alright if George is saying it and we're learning that he (due to reports of his broken finger) might not have been anywhere near his best last year. F*cking good on you, Trey Lance. Good luck out there."

George Kittle says Trey Lance is nowhere near his peak

As revealed on The Pat McAfee Show by 49ers George Kittle, Lance has not even scratched the surface on how good he can be.

Here's an example of the praise he has received from Kittle:

"Once Trey Lance gets a lot of reps just watch out because some of the things I've seen em do in practice mind boggle me..."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive #FTTB "Once Trey Lance gets a lot of reps just watch out because some of the things I've seen em do in practice mind boggle me" ~ @gkittle46 "Once Trey Lance gets a lot of reps just watch out because some of the things I've seen em do in practice mind boggle me" ~@gkittle46#PMSLive #FTTB https://t.co/CAw2OzTGvI

San Francisco wasn't far off from winning it all this past postseason, so perhaps the sophomore quarterback in peak form is the necessary pendelum swing the 49ers need to get over the hump for the first time in nearly three decades.

They lost in the NFC Championship game to future champions the Los Angeles Rams. With Deebo Samuel and Jimmy Garoppolo rumoured to be on the move out of San Francisco soon, it will be interesting to see how the 49ers will line up in the regular season.

What is certain is that they will be competing in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, the NFC West. Though the Seattle Seahawks appear to be in rebuild mode, dismiss them at your peril. The Arizona Cardinals are still smarting from their end-of-season form, which culminated in a dismal playoff defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are expected by most to be in the playoffs come the post-season.

The final team in the West are the Los Angeles Rams. Having won the Super Bowl last season, they are definitely looking to do it all again this year and will be as tough a team as you can face in 2022.

With all this competition, it will be a tough ask for the sophomore quarterback. But if Kittle is to be believed, he will be ready.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Trey Lance be the next Patrick Mahomes? Yes No 0 votes so far