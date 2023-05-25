The New England Patriots once again find themselves embroiled in a major controversy. Reports recently emerged suggesting that the NFL will be docking two days off the team's OTAs for an offseason violation.

The violation reportedly has to do with one of the team's early offseason meetings. NFL fans were left infuriated with the development as this is not the first time the team has been caught violating league rules.

Former NFL star turned analyst, Pat McAfee, also directed his frustration toward the team following the revelation. During a recent episode of his podcast, expressing his exasperation with the Patriots' recurrent involvement in controversial incidents, McAfee said:

"Kick them out of the league, put them in the USFL. We don't want to make this decision. You got to do something, though, Rog (Roger Goodell). They're just going to keep breaking, how many gates are we going to have out of New England?"

It is no secret that the team, under head coach Bill Belichick's tutelage, has faced its fair share of controversies through the years, particularly surrounding allegations of rule-bending and questionable practices.

While McAfee's suggestion to banish the team from the NFL and relegate them to the USFL may be extreme, it underscores the magnitude of his frustration.

Deflategate, Spygate: The many controversies surrounding Bill Belichick's Patriots

Bill Belichick will go down in the history books as arguably the greatest NFL head coach of all time. With eight Super Bowl rings to his name, six with New England, Belichick has already etched his name in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But the controversies surrounding the Patriots under his tutelage will definitely leave a mark on his legacy.

The "Spygate" scandal in 2007, which involved illicit videotaping of opponents' signals, cast a shadow over the Patriots' accomplishments and tainted their reputation.

Similarly, the "Deflategate" saga in 2015, where the team was accused of intentionally deflating footballs, further fueled the perception that the team was willing to push the boundaries of fair play.

As the team moves forward, both Belichick and the franchise as a whole face the challenge of repairing their tarnished reputation.

While the team's achievements on the field cannot be disregarded, it is essential for them to address the concerns surrounding their conduct off the field.

