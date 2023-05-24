Donald Trump has had his fair share of NFL interactions. But, in the annals of NFL history, few incidents have generated as much attention and debate as the infamous Deflategate scandal.

It all began in 2015 when the New England Patriots, led by their star quarterback Tom Brady, were accused of intentionally deflating footballs during their AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The NFL's investigation, led by attorney Ted Wells, concluded that it was "more probable than not" that Brady was aware of the underinflated footballs, leading to a four-game suspension for the Patriots quarterback.

However, the story took an intriguing turn when Brady decided to fight the suspension in court. Amidst the ensuing chaos and legal battles, one unexpected figure emerged as a vocal supporter of Brady—business tycoon and future President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump They had no definitive proof against Tom Brady or #patriots . If Hillary doesn't have to produce Emails, why should Tom? Very unfair! They had no definitive proof against Tom Brady or #patriots. If Hillary doesn't have to produce Emails, why should Tom? Very unfair!

Trump voiced his unwavering support for the star quarterback and in a series of interviews and public statements, made it clear that he believed Brady was unfairly targeted by the NFL.

The future POTUS' involvement in the Deflategate controversy added a whole new dimension to an already polarizing story.

Trump, who had his sights set on the White House at the time, praised Brady's character and resilience, referring to him as a "winner" and a "great guy."

The legal battle took a dramatic turn when U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman overturned Brady's suspension, citing a lack of fair due process.

The decision marked a significant victory for Brady and his legal team, as well as a vindication of sorts for Trump, who had passionately championed the quarterback's cause.

The business tycoon was once again quick to react, expressing his delight and hailing the ruling as "yet another great victory" for TB12.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Congratulations to Tom Brady on yet another great victory- Tom is my friend and a total winner! Congratulations to Tom Brady on yet another great victory- Tom is my friend and a total winner!

The Deflategate scandal was undoubtedly a dark chapter in Tom Brady's career. But amidst the chaos and controversy, he found solace in the unwavering support of Patriots fans and the now-former President.

Tom Brady claims media "mischaracterized" his relationship with Donald Trump

Tom Brady had caused quite a stir when a "Make America Great Again" hat was spotted in his locker during his New England Patriots days. The term MAGA had by then become synonymous with Trump's presidential campaign.

Brady, though, was quick to shoot down his alliance with the former President. In an interview with Variety, he claimed that a lot about their relationship was mischaracterized by the media:

"I think they just mischaracterized a lot. And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t."

When asked whether or not the two were still in touch, the answer was met with a resounding no from Brady.

