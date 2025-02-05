Pat McAfee left stunned by Saquon Barkley's 'absurd' stat

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has impacted NFL scoring this season. His explosive touchdown runs have set benchmarks that even the league's greatest players never achieved.

Former NFL punter and prominent sports media figure Pat McAfee broke down a startling statistic during Wednesday's episode of his show. On "The Pat McAfee Show," their statistical analyst, Hembo, presented a number.

"We got some new stats from Hembo on Saquon," McAfee said. "His average touchdown length this year? 32 yards. That's insane. That's absurd. 32. He's the only guy in NFL history who has 20 plus touchdowns and the average length of the touchdown was more than 30 yards."

BBC Sport's Paul Higham highlighted how this statistic gains even more weight given Barkley's playoff performances. His three 60-yard TD runs in the postseason stand alone in NFL history.

Saquon Barkley breaking records at every turn

The Philadelphia Eagles' investment in Saquon Barkley has paid dividends. Sky Sports reported that his seven TDs of 60-plus yards this season shattered previous NFL records.

His playoff campaign particularly showcases this big-play ability. Barkley struck immediately in the NFC championship game against Washington, scoring on his first touch. He followed that with TD runs of 62 and 78 yards in the same game.

Against the LA Rams in the divisional round, Barkley carved through the snow for a decisive 72-yard TD run. Tom Brady, providing commentary, summed up what many thought: "Giant mistake letting him go."

McAfee emphasized the rarity of Barkley's achievement by pointing to previous record holders.

"The second place like 12 yards? 29, 1984, Mark Clayton. 1989, Jerry Rice and then Gil Sayers at 27 yards," McAfee said on Wednesday.

As Barkley approaches the 2025 Super Bowl against Kansas City, he sits just 30 yards shy of Terrell Davis' all-time single-season rushing record of 2,476 yards (including playoffs). His 442 playoff rushing yards rank second all-time before a Super Bowl, trailing only John Riggins' 444.

"If you're scoring on a 32 and a half yard clip every single time, that is must-watch football. That's old school football because it's offensive line dependent upon. Now Saquon's different too," McAfee concluded.

The Eagles face the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9. Saquon Barkley will have his chance to add to these remarkable numbers. Sky Sports will broadcast the game live, with coverage beginning at 10 pm ahead of the 11:30 pm kickoff.

