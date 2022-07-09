"Punter mentality" - Former NFL player trolls Pat McAfee for his take on how weather affects games

Once upon a time, Pat McAfee was a punter for the Indianapolis Colts. Since then, he's built a name for himself in the media. As such, through the Pat McAfee Show, he's been able to reach a large audience with any of his thoughts. According to Eagles Nation on Twitter, the show host recently claimed that every stadium should be a dome.

Domes protect the game from inclement weather, thus minimizing one of the main variable factors impacting box score stats and final scores.

Here's how Eagles Nation summed up what McAfee said:

"Pat McAfee says he believes that every stadium in the NFL should be a dome, or at least have a retractable roof. He says that when there is no weather factors such as rain/wind to interfere with the game, it is simply better football."

In response, former NFL linebacker Will Compton simply said two words on the matter:

"Punter mentality."

Since punters spend most of their time on the sidelines, they're more exposed to the elements than other players who run around on the field to warm up. In terms of comfort and productivity, domes are vastly superior to open-air stadiums for punters.

Meanwhile, defenders love inclement weather. It can keep the ball on the ground and the offense more predictable. Looking at this objectively, you could see it as a punter's mentality against a defender's mentality.

Will Compton's NFL overlap with Pat McAfee

Oakland Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers

While Will Compton entered the league after Pat McAfee, both players were in the league at the same time. McAfee played from 2009-2016 and Compton has played since 2013.

Compton has played nine seasons in the NFL. He was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Washington Redskins in 2013 at 24 years old. He stuck with the team until 2017, ultimately playing in 57 games, recording 282 total tackles.

From 2017 he began to bounce around the league. His first stop was with the Tennessee Titans in 2018, where he earned 16 total tackles. In 2019, he went to the Oakland Raiders, where he had 41 tackles. In 2020, he returned to the Titans, where he made another 18 tackles. In 2021, he returned to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he recorded just one tackle. Overall, he has played 92 games.

In his career, he has played in two playoff games. He played in a playoff game for Washington in 2015 and one with the Tennessee Titans in 2020. He turns 33 years old later this year, leaving many wondering how much longer the free agent will continue to play for.

