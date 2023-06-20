Pat McAfee reveals how he almost got charged with international drug smuggling - “ I could have been f*** arrested”

Pat McAfee commented on his Monday show about the Jack Jones situation, with the New England Patriots cornerback arrested at the Logan International Airport in Boston with loaded guns on his luggage.

But what's the interesting thing on this is that McAfee took the opportunity to tell a story about when he was the one who almost got arrested at an international airport. And mind you - the consequences would've been serious for the former punter, who was in London as the Indianapolis Colts played the Jacksonville Jaguars there:

I was in England coming back from the international game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We're flying commercial, not charter - that means we're going through their TSA, we're going through the entire thing. I had like 15-20 edibles, because I had a bunch of things for everybody. There was a cop sitting up in the front by the garbage can on the bus, so I was kind of in a bad spot. Literally, as soon as I put the thing up on a conveyor belt, I have a few 100 milligrams rolling through my body.

He also told his viewers about how he was scared of getting picked up by security and having to stay at Heathrow - and probably going to jail for a long time.

Obviously we just lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars. I put the thing up on there, it starts going. I immediately go 'Oh, no'. There was a whole nother batch potentially, and another little side thing is about the international. They go through there. They pull my bag "oh no, I'm going to jail". So to [Adam] Vinatieri I'm like "yo, yo, this might be real bad". Vinnie, I think even start to get worried but cool, he's like "we're on. We go over there". Turns out it was just some toothpaste thing going on off it.

Pat McAfee's media success: former punter to join ESPN

After many years of success in the NFL as a punter, McAfee is set to move his show to ESPN on a five-year, $85 million deal. This is sort of a stepback from his FanDuel deal, where he was earning $120 million total.

There's the concern about what kind of changes ESPN will try to force into his show, which has grown widely popular in recent years due to its easy, authentic nature to follow. For now, joining the sportsmedia mogul seems like the pinnacle of the mountain for McAfee.

