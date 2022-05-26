"Worth way more " - Pat McAfee bizarrely claims Tom Brady is being underpaid by FOX

Recently, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady signed a lucrative, 10-year $375 million deal to join Fox Sports once his NFL career is over. He will work alongside Kevin Burkhardt when he joins the Fox Sports broadcasting team.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Tom Brady has agreed to join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst whenever he stops playing, Lachlan Murdoch announced. Tom Brady has agreed to join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst whenever he stops playing, Lachlan Murdoch announced.

The news shocked the NFL community, with many people happy for Brady while thinking he is one step closer to officially hanging up his cleats.

Pat McAfee responded to the news thinking that Brady is being underpaid by Fox sports. Here's what he said:

"I feel like he's gonna come in and probably just take over, like everything he does, right? I mean, he took over nutrition, just started opening facilities everywhere, eating avocado ice cream, I think he's gonna be great but him just being associated with the league and with Fox is worth way more than thirty seven and a half million dollars a year in my eyes personally."

An interesting take for sure, but underpaid at $37,500,000 per year seems a bold statement.

Tom Brady will be the highest-paid sports broadcaster after retiring from the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

While McAfee thinks Brady is being underpaid by Fox, he will be the highest-paid broadcaster by a wide margin.

Brady is set to earn $37.5 million a year over the course of 10 years. The second-highest paid sports broadcaster is Tony Romo at $18 million a year over 10 years. He's followed by Jim Nantz at three, whose contract is undisclosed. After Nantz is Troy Aikman and Stephen A. Smith completes the top-five.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell At $37.5 million a year, Tom Brady would be the THIRD highest paid broadcaster in television history.



The others?



Judy Sheindlin, who as “Judge Judy,” made $47 million a year.



Oprah reportedly made $300M+ At $37.5 million a year, Tom Brady would be the THIRD highest paid broadcaster in television history. The others?Judy Sheindlin, who as “Judge Judy,” made $47 million a year. Oprah reportedly made $300M+

Before he enters the booth on Sunday's with Fox, the quarterback will be returning to the field for a 23rd season. After he initially retired, he changed his mind after 40 days of retirement, coming back and re-joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The legendary quarterback will be looking to hoist his eighth Lombardi Trophy. An unfathomable feat which is now a very real possibility. The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl with him in his first season with the franchise in 2020.

In 2021, Tampa Bay finished 13-4 before suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of eventual champions the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round.

During the offseason, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach role and took a senior consultant job with the franchise. Todd Bowles has stepped into the Head Coach role and with their superstar quarterback once again in place for 2022, the future looks bright for the Buccaneers.

Can Tampa Bay deliver a second Super Bowl championship in three years? We will have to wait until the season kicks off later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl this season? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell