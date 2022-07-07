"What a move" - Pat McAfee show weighs in on Baker Mayfield's trade to Panthers

At long last, the Cleveland Browns have found a trade partner for their disgruntled former starter. That partner is the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield lands with Carolina after four years with the Browns. The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason, leading Mayfield to request a trade.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive BREAKING: The Carolina Panthers are acquiring Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th round draft pick BREAKING: The Carolina Panthers are acquiring Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th round draft pick#PMSLive https://t.co/9eABkg2wIt

The news featured on the Pat McAfee Show and left McAfee almost stunned:

"What a move by the Carolina Panthers!"

His co-host A.J. Hawk went on to add:

"What a value deal! If Baker's your starting quarterback and he's serviceable and you're only paying him $5 million. It's like you have a guy on his rookie contract but actually cheaper like a late-round rookie contract guy almost."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive Baker Mayfield is taking a $3.5M pay cut to make the trade to Carolina possible Baker Mayfield is taking a $3.5M pay cut to make the trade to Carolina possible#PMSLive https://t.co/UH9PsOEX4p

Mayfield playing with something to prove in 2022 for only $5 million is a tremendous deal for Carolina.

Why this is a great move for the Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

Carolina were in a tough position. They arguably overpaid for Sam Darnold. They gave the New York Jets three draft picks, including a second-rounder for the quarterback last offseason.

Darnold struggled in Carolina after his promising start was interrupted by injury. He finished the season with 2,527 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Carolina then brought back Cam Newton for a second stint with the franchise, but he was unable to change their fortunes. Newton threw for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. Carolina slumped to 5-12 and last place in the NFC South.

This year, with Matt Rhule potentially in the hot seat, the Panthers needed to act. Not only have they dramatically improved their quarterback position, but they've done it by only paying Mayfield $5 million. To top it all off, they only traded a conditional future fifth-round pick.

Mayfield immediately improves their offense and gives the Panthers a chance to compete for the playoffs. They have the playmakers. Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore form a solid one-two punch at the wide receiver position. Christian McCaffrey is one of the most dynamic footballers in the NFL. All they really needed was someone reliable under center.

Darnold failed to do that and now it's Mayfield's turn. With a solid young defense, this season suddenly looks a lot brighter for the folks down in Charlotte. It will be fascinating to see how they get on when the season kicks off ina few months time.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far