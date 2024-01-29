Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has the NFL world split, with some finding the coverage of the couple annoying and others loving it. On Monday, after Swift and Kelce celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs AFC title win and trip to the Super Bowl, Pat McAfee made his stance clear.

On "The Pat McAfee Show", the former Indianapolis Colts punter made it clear that he doesn't understand why some NFL fans are so upset over the relationship:

"The most successful woman on earth right now happens to be dating the greatest tight end of all time... Why is everybody so mad about it? I'm sick of people being mad about it... Taylor (Swift) is a part of the football world now. This is good news, not bad news." - Pat McAfee

McAfee went on to say that he could see how some people were annoyed with Kelce's surplus commercials or the ads for Swift's concert and movie. He added that it's clear that they are in a loving relationship and that he is truly happy for them, wishing them nothing but the best.

Pat McAfee even went as far as to call them 'the real deal' and said that everyone should just embrace that two people have found each other and are happy.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce after Chiefs win

The NFL broadcasts of the Kansas City Chiefs games this season have often found Taylor Swift in the stadium suites. On Sunday, after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, Swift headed out to the field with the tight end's family and other Chiefs family members.

The clip of Swift and Kelce embracing quickly went viral as the singer showed her excitement for his big win. She was even seen standing next to his mom, Donna Kelce as both found humor when it was Travis Kelce's turn to speak on stage.

He is well-known for reciting lines of the Beastie Boy's classic "Fight for your right to party" which he proceeded to sing on stage.

Swift and Kelce then walked off the field hand in hand along with his parents. Taylor Swift will now get a taste of the Super Bowl in her first season as a fan of Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.