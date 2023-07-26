Former NFL punter and now sports media giant Pat McAfee has always kept his ear to the ground when it comes to wild theories and, of course, UFOs. With several reported sightings happening all across the world at an alarming rate, the conspiracy theorists are out in force.

However, today, a UFO whistleblower named David Grush went under oath and stated some absolutely stunning things. This included the US government having non-human bodies and UFOs in their possession.

In the 1:34 minute video, Grush is asked several questions, some he could answer, others he could not. Pat McAfee saw this video on his Twitter...I mean, X feed, and made his feelings clear on it.

WARNING: COARSE LANGUAGE USED BELOW.

McAfee posted:

"Hey….SOME REAL SH*T POPPIN OFF IN THE SKIES."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



Many people have long thought that extraterrestrials do exist, but most never had any proof...well, perhaps we do now. Of course, some will take David Grush's words with a grain of salt as after all, they are just words.

Whether or not the public will 'see' the things he is talking about is unknown (likely will never happen), but the fact that Grush has gone public is certainly a very interesting development.

Pat McAfee now a sports media giant

Pat McAfee

For most NFL players, once they retire, they like to shy away from sports and move away altogether, but for McAfee, he went head first into the media side of the business.

After retiring from punting for the Indianapolis Colts, McAfee started his own podcast and took a big chance. After toiling away, he finally got a few breaks to the point where he managed to get then-Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to come on his show every Tuesday.

From there, his show skyrocketed in popularity, and he signed a deal with FanDuel that was worth a reported $120 million over four years.

Pat McAfee's show continued to grow in stature, with having big guests on the show, like Brock Lesnar and even Vince McMahon, along with several current NFL players. As a result, ESPN came to the party and now, McAfee's show will be aired on the worldwide leader in sports' channels.

What Pat has done is nothing short of sensational, and as his brand grows, many others will gravitate toward his show.