"Pat McAfee wants to be Donald Trump's VP" - Aaron Rodgers' ESPN buddy makes 'canceled' claims on MLK Day, invites fan outrage

Pat McAfee's eponymous ESPN show has never been the most family-friendly of shows; but it attained a new level of controversy on Monday

The former Indianapolis Colts punter went on a politically flavored rant on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. He claimed that both the Republican and Democratic Parties had shunned him in the wake of frequent guest Aaron Rodgers' claims about Jimmy Kimmel and Jeffrey Epstein:

"Two political parties canceled me last week and we are still alive. Let's remember we don't need the outside noise. All we need is a little bit of love, which is what we have for all the people who have good intentions every single day when they wake up, just like us.”

It immediately incited outrage from the NFL fandom, especially given his successes:

"I think PatMcAfee wants to be Donald Trump's VP" - a user posted

What NFL-related topics were covered on Monday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show?

Controversial statement from its host aside, Monday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show had much to digest about the NFL, especially Sunday's playoff games.

The first topic discussed was the Green Bay Packers' shocking rout of the Dallas Cowboys. And McAfee used very profane words to describe what transpired:

"The Green Bay Packers beat the dogs*** out of the Dallas Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys were favored, undefeated at home... That team got their asses beat. They got exposed by Jordan Love."

Speaking of the Cowboys, he reacted to rumors of Bill Belichick succeeding Mike McCarthy as head coach:

"The world might implode on itself."

He then went on to praise the Detroit Lions, who defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 for their first playoff victory in 32 years:

"The brand new Lions are officially here. There's been a couple moments where the same old Lions could have reared their head back into this historic season, and every time the brand new Lions answered... What a staple type of game for an entire program, an entire franchise."

Adam Schefter also joined the program to discuss Jim Harbaugh's potential return to the NFL after winning a national college title with Michigan, calling the Los Angeles Chargers his foremost destination.

And speaking of AFC West coaching hires, rapper Ice Cube expounded on why his Las Vegas Raiders have still not fully promoted interim leader Antonio Pierce.