There are many sports fans around the globe to who like watching Lionel Messi do his thing, and now we can add Pat McAfee to the list of people mesmerized by his talents.

For many, the greatest of all time in football (soccer), Messi has hit the ground running in the MLS after his switch from French powerhouse PSG. Messi has scored five goals in three games as he has taken the league to task.

But what happened in Inter Miami's latest game has Pat McAfee in awe. After a delightful chip over the defense from Robert Taylor, it found Messi, who took it superbly on the chest and volleyed home. We think it's fair to say that Pat is now a HUGE fan.

McAfee said on his show, The Pat McAfee Show:

“The touch, the finesse - what an absolute phenomenon this guy is. For those that aren’t in the United States of America, allow us to be your dumb Americans. We’re liking soccer because of this guy.”

It can always be a nervous time when an older player switches leagues as sometimes it doesn't work out for a host of reasons, but in Messi's case, he's been sublime, and Pat McAfee is picking up what he's putting down.

Pat McAfee a star in the sports media world

Super Bowl LVII - Previews

You miss 100% of the shots you don't take, and for McAfee, retiring from the NFL to pursue his career in the media was a bold one but one he can now say was worth it.

From starting up his own YouTube show from nothing, to then having Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays on his show, to the FanDuel monster deal and now his new contract with ESPN, Pat McAfee is a trailblazer in every sense of the word.

With the world consistently changing, McAfee has done a superb job of keeping his show the same. It isn't like normal sports shows we see, and he has made a point to make the show HIS way, not FanDuel's or ESPN's way, which had gotten him many admirers.

Building what he has is a testament to what can be achieved when you're all in on what you're doing, and for Pat McAfee, he is now reaping the rewards of all that hard work back when no one said he could do it.