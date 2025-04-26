Patrick Mahomes has 1-word reaction on Shedeur Sanders' catastrophic draft slide as Coach Prime's son goes undrafted on Day 2

Shedeur Sanders, who looked like a lock to get selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has yet to be picked by any team after Day 2. The Colorado quarterback has had a historic draft slide, and it would be fair to say that nobody expected this.

Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel have all been picked ahead of Sanders. The entire NFL world is shocked by what has happened in this year's draft, and even Patrick Mahomes is quite surprised by Sanders' situation.

"Crazy," wrote Mahomes on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Ward and Dart were selected in the first round, Shough got selected in the second round, while Milroe and Gabriel heard their name called in the third round.

Nobody knows when Sanders will be drafted, as most of the quarterback-needy teams have already signed the guy they wanted.

Mahomes isn't the only one stunned by the draft. Stephen A. Smith also has major questions and compared Sanders' situation to Colin Kaepernick's.

Skip Bayless also highlighted how Tom Brady told the Las Vegas Raiders to pass on the Colorado quarterback. It will be interesting to see what happens on Day 3 of the draft.

Shedeur Sanders could still get drafted by the Steelers

Shedeur Sanders: Colorado Black & Gold Spring Game - Source: Getty

Before the draft began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were favored to select Sanders. However, the AFC North team opted for Derick Harmon in the first round and running back Kaleb Johnson in the third round.

The Steelers hold the 21st pick in the fourth round and remain the most likely landing spot for Deion Sanders' son. Mike Tomlin is the type of head coach who can manage the attention that Sanders brings, and drafting a quarterback of Shedeur's caliber could be a steal in the fourth round.

The Raiders have the sixth pick in the fourth round, but since they have already passed on Sanders five times, it seems unlikely they will select the 23-year-old quarterback.

