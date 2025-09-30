Patrick Mahomes has 2-word reaction to Tyreek Hill's horrific leg injury as Dolphins WR dislocates his knee on MNF vs. Jets

Tyreek Hill may not be a Kansas City Chief anymore, but one of his former teammates still worries about him. On Monday, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver brutally contorted his leg and knee after being tackled while converting a ten-yard catch on third down against the New York Jets.

With doctors fearing that it would end his 2025 season, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had "Cheetah" as his leading wideout from 2018 to 2021, posted this message on his social media account:

Prayers up man..... (two praying hands emojis)

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes Prayers up man….. 🙏🏽🙏🏽

Initial diagnosis of the injury indicated that Hill, who ended the night with six catches for 67 yards, had dislocated his knee.

The Dolphins, who were leading 10-3 at that point, would still go on to win 27-21. Tight end Darren Waller played a key role, catching two touchdowns in his return to play after initially retiring in 2024.

