Patrick Mahomes has 3-word reaction after Jayson Tatum's possible Achilles injury during Celtics-Knicks Game 4

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sent his well-wishes to Jayson Tatum after the Boston Celtics star picked up an injury in Game 4 of the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks. Tatum went down late in the fourth quarter of Monday's game, with reports claiming that he picked up an Achilles injury.

Ad

When Tatum was carried off the court, he looked in discomfort from what appeared to be a lower right leg injury. Mahomes, who has dealt with a fair share of injuries during his NFL career so far, tweeted a message for the Celtics.

"Prayers up man…..," Mahomes tweeted, followed by three folded hand emojis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Celtics suffered a 121-113 loss in Game 4 against the Knicks. Boston is now 3-1 down in the series, and could be without Tatum for the next game.

After Monday's game, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla provided an update on Tatum's injury.

“He’s the type of guy, he gets right up,” Mazzulla said. “So he didn’t and we’ll know tomorrow exactly what it is. But yeah, I mean it’s tough to watch a guy like him get carried like that.”

Ad

Tatum, who led the Celtics to the NBA championship last season, put on a strong 42-point performance in the Celtics' loss in Game 4 against the Knicks.

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos in Christmas Day game for 2025 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty

Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day for the 2025 season. The AFC West clash will take place at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 25.

Ad

The NFL announced that the Broncos vs. Chiefs game on Christmas Day will be the primetime contest, which will be live-streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

There will be two other NFL games on Christmas Day, which will be live-streamed on Netflix.

The Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl last season, but their hopes of completing a three-peat of championships were crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More