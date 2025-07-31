"Patrick Mahomes 95 is too low": NFL fans react as EA reveals Madden 26 QB ratings

Patrick Mahomes may be a three-time Super Bowl champion, but EA Sports doesn’t seem to think he's at the top of the NFL mountain anymore, at least not in Madden 26.
The reigning face of the Kansas City Chiefs received a 95 overall rating in the upcoming video game release.
Fans were quick to voice their frustration after the rankings dropped on Thursday.
One fan posted: "Mahomes 95 is too low."
Another wrote, "Mahomes too low. After 4, it falls off HARD. No way Herbert should even be in the same CONVERSATION as Jalen Hurts."
One fan wrote, "How is Mahomes a 95 here when he has more Super Bowls than all the rest of them combined?"
One fan wrote, "Mahomes being 4th best dont sit right with me."
Another wrote, "Patrick Mahomes should always be a 99 on Madden. Period."
Patrick Mahomes is rated fourth among QBs, behind Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, who finished with 99, 99 and 97 overall. The drop signifies his lowest Madden rating in five years and a rare break from the 99 Club, where he had settled in as a permanent member.
Former NFL star justifies the rating decision of Patrick Mahomes
Chad Johnson, the former NFL wide receiver now serving as a Madden ratings consultant, addressed the controversy on ESPN’s First Take.
He acknowledged the backlash but stood by the decision, citing Patrick Mahomes’ recent decline in efficiency as a key factor.
Johnson notes that Mahomes' last two seasons were not at his normal level, mostly in the areas of touchdowns and yards. The performance in Super Bowl LIX also weighed against him, with many turnovers and a low QBR that game.
But Johnson emphasized that the rating wasn’t meant as disrespect. He suggests that the number reflects current form, not long-term legacy. He hinted that a strong 2025 season could restore Mahomes’ 99 status.
EA Sports’ annual ratings reveal is always met with scrutiny, but rarely does it spark this level of backlash. Whether fans agree with the rankings or not, Mahomes will have the chance to respond on the field.
