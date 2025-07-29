“They rated you 95, again”: Patrick Mahomes' trainer uses Madden 99 Club snub to fuel Chiefs QB's training grind

Patrick Mahomes' trainer is on a mission to bring the veteran quarterback to the top of his game again after a low 2024 NFL season. Bobby Stroupe has worked with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback for several years, adapting to the player's life changes, but always trying to bring the best out of him. In the wake of Mahomes receiving a 95 OVR rating in Madden 26, Groupe took that valuation as a way to motivate the three-time Super Bowl champion, who was already eager to prove doubters wrong following the dramatic collapse in the LIX edition of the game.On Tuesday, Groupe took to X and shared a picture of his client working out. The addition was a five-word message to remind Mahomes about his Madden rating.&quot;'They rated you 95, again,'&quot; Groupe captioned the post. Patrick Mahomes might be the biggest snub from the Madden 99 club in the newest installment of the video game. Seven players made it to the club after last season: RB Saquon Barkley, EDGE Myles Garrett, RT Lane Johnson, QB Josh Allen, QB Lamar Jackson, WR Justin Jefferson and WR Ja'Marr Chase.Mahomes played 16 games in 2024, completing 392 passes for 3,928 and 26 touchdowns (both career lows) for a Chiefs team that still won 15 games against only two losses.For a player who just lost his second Super Bowl in five appearances, it doesn't seem like he needs more motivation. That said, his trainer is using everything to fuel the eighth-year veteran. Chad Johnson says it's &quot;fair&quot; that Patrick Mahomes didn't get a 99 OVR rating Former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson sided with EA Sports over Patrick Mahomes' rating in Madden 96. The Cincinnati Bengals icon made the case on Monday's episode of &quot;First Take,&quot; noting that Mahomes didn't have the best performance in 2024. &quot;It's fair he's a 98, it's not bad,&quot; Ochocinco said. &quot;He was in the 99 club, obviously coming off of not a poor season, but one where they didn't win the Super Bowl.&quot;&quot;But there is a good chance that he has not taken a step back or anything. He has room for improvement, he showed he is a human&quot;.The Philadelphia Eagles made a statement against the Chiefs in February. They are the team to beat now, while Kansas City is a part of the pack trying to dethrone Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and Co.