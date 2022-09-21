"Why she so cute?" - Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share adorable clip of daughter Sterling Skye playing on trampoline

Patrick Mahomes has the strong arm in the family, but his daughter Sterling might have the hops. In a recent Instagram post, Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes shared a clip of young baby Sterling on a trampoline.

Patrick Mahomes's daughter SterlingMahomes | Instagram

The one-and-a-half-year-old girl and future big sister showed off her jumping skills as her mom happily captured the moment and shared it with the family’s fans on social media. Baby Sterling will soon be joined by her brother, who is expected sometime early next year.

Patrick Mahomes welcomes a new friend on the NFL field

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has quickly reached many milestones over his first five years in the NFL, including league MVP and Super Bowl MVP. But when it comes to his daughter Sterling, he had one accomplishment left to see. Sterling Mahomes had yet to see her dad on an NFL football field.

Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahonmes

In last Thursday’s Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers matchup, Brittany Mahomes brought their daughter onto the field before the game, so she could surprise her dad, the Chiefs' star quarterback. Mahomes explained that his daughter has been to games before, but that was the first time she got to see him on the field. Of course, the young father did not pass up the opportunity to cherish the beautiful moment.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs off to a fast start

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Despite the turnovers on offense and defense, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs ended Week 2 with a 2-0 record. Offensive mainstay Tyreek Hill and defensive specialist Tyrann Mathieu are gone, but star tight end Travis Kelce and the new additions are doing their best to fill the void. Free agent additions JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling fill out the wide receiver room while rookie Skyy Moore hopes to make a mark this season.

@Stathead Highest career yards-per-completion among active QBs [minimum 500 attempts]:12.5 … Jameis Winston12.4 … Jalen Hurts12.3 … Jimmy Garoppolo12.3 … Deshaun Watson12.2 … Patrick Mahomes12.0 … Russell Wilson Highest career yards-per-completion among active QBs [minimum 500 attempts]:12.5 … Jameis Winston12.4 … Jalen Hurts12.3 … Jimmy Garoppolo12.3 … Deshaun Watson12.2 … Patrick Mahomes12.0 … Russell Wilson@Stathead

After facing the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, the Chiefs went on to match up with their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Week 2. While Tyreek Hill is thriving with his new team, the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs managed to win without their former star receiver.

The upcoming schedule includes the Indianapolis Colts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs will face different challenges from division rivals to potential conference and Super Bowl opponents. For Patrick Mahomes, the new-look offense of spreading the ball around and making sure they keep the running backs involved has worked so far.

It’s still too soon to say whether Tyreek Hill's departure will cost the Chiefs wins this season.

