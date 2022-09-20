"It’s been a wild ride" - Jackson Mahomes shares a touching message for brother Patrick upon turning 27

Patrick Mahomes celebrated his 27th birthday this past Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback received birthday tributes from his wife, mother, and many others throughout the weekend. On Sunday, his younger brother Jackson posted a belated birthday photo and tribute to his older brother.

The photo, posted on Instagram, shows a young Patrick and Jackson dressed in Texas Rangers baseball uniforms on a field. Patrick appeared to be sliding while Jackson was holding a small baseball bat.

Jackson's caption noted that they have had a wild ride and thanked his older brother for always supporting and guiding him. He referred to his brother simply as "P".

"It’s been a wild ride, thank you for always being by my side, and guiding me. Love you & happy late birthday P"

Some of Jackson's followers on Instagram commented on the love between the brothers and how special a sibling bond is.

Jackson Mahomes isn't one to shy away from the spotlight. As a popular social media influencer, he has a large presence across a number of platforms. He is seen at nearly every Kansas City Chiefs game, whether home or away.

Jackson Mahomes takes credit for Chiefs victories

Just two weeks into the 2022-23 NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' younger brother Jackson has already rubbed some people the wrong way.

The Chiefs dominated the Arizona Cardinals 44-21 at State Farm Stadium in Week 1. Jackson, who was in attendance at the game, posted a Tweet that insinuated that he was a part of the team. By using the term "we," many felt that the younger Mahomes brother was taking credit for the victory, even though he didn't play for the team.

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes We whooped ass today. We whooped ass today.

He apparently didn't take notice or seem to mind how others felt about his post in Week 1. After the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, Jackson once again took to Twitter. This time he said to "never doubt us." This once again caught the attention of many who were quick to remind the social media influencer that he wasn't a member of the team.

The 22-year-old recently announced that he had graduated college. He also stated that he is now a permanent resident of Kansas City after getting his first apartment. This indicates that there will be plenty more sightings of him on the sidelines, cheering on his older brother.

