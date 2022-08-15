"Get a job" - Jackson Mahomes' attempt at engaging with fans goes horribly wrong as they proceed to roast the TikTok star 

We all know Jackson Mahomes. The younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick, Jackson has found his fame not on the football field, but rather through social media platform TikTok.

The 22-year-old is, let's say, not everyone's cup of tea, given some of his antics last season, but he sure is good value for entertainment. Such is his standing on social media that many NFL fans take the opportunity to ridicule him whenever he posts.

This happened again when the 22-year-old put out a post on his Twitter page. In it, he said that he is grown up, finished college, and then made the mistake of asking fans what he should do next.

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes Im at a weird place in my life, all grown up, just graduated college, what do I do next? Im at a weird place in my life, all grown up, just graduated college, what do I do next?

One fan named Alex said something simple, yet effective. Get a job!

"@jacksonmahomes get a job."

Other fans commented on the 22-year-old's status and most were, well, what we expected.

What normal human beings and not leeches do? Seek employment?

Stop making those dumbass TikTok's. You're not good at it at all.

Getting off Twitter would be my answer.

Get a real job and stop living off of your brother's fame

Delete all social media accounts.

Everyone is basically in agreement that Jackson Mahomes should be looking for a job, as most young people do when they finish college. However, we know that Jackson is not like most young people as he has quite a social media following to go along with his fame.

Just what his next move will be is unknown, but the world is his oyster and whatever he chooses to do will no doubt have millions of fans talking regardless.

How did Jackson Mahomes become famous?

In a nutshell, from his antics on social media last NFL season. With his brother struggling on the field for the first time in his career, Jackson Mahomes was busy making Tiktok videos with his sister-in-law, Brittany.

However, some of his videos caught the attention of fans, but in the wrong way. The first was when he was dancing on the memorial of Sean Taylor in the Chiefs Week 6 clash against Washington.

Owen Kidd @OKiddVT Jackson Mahomes was seen here dancing on the Sean Taylor “21” logo which was chained off to begin with.



This should infuriate everyone, this is disgraceful. Jackson Mahomes was seen here dancing on the Sean Taylor “21” logo which was chained off to begin with. This should infuriate everyone, this is disgraceful. https://t.co/7puweqqOuM

The Commanders (last year's Football Team) had a nice little roped off area with Taylor's number on the ground. Jackson then filmed a TikTok video while dancing on that logo.

Then there was his announcement that he was moving to LA, to which most residents responded by saying - don't come here. There was also the incident that involved Mahomes at the SoT bar.

This saw him putting a post on his Instagram page to complain about the establishment after he and his friends were denied entry as the bar was full. The bar replied in a brutal fashion that left fans in stitches.

americaoffsides @americaoffsides Downtown Kansas City bar calls out Jackson Mahomes, brother of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, after incident.



“We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego” the SoT bar said to Jackson Mahomes in response to his now deleted social media rant towards the bar Downtown Kansas City bar calls out Jackson Mahomes, brother of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, after incident.“We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego” the SoT bar said to Jackson Mahomes in response to his now deleted social media rant towards the bar https://t.co/PEjubTWAet

It has been a whirlwind 12 months for Jackson Mahomes. Now, it looks like he is putting all of the controversy of 2021 behind him as he looks forward to the next stage of his life after college.

