Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson makes hilarious post about Chiefs QB's new poster

Jackson Mahomes made a playful Instagram story on Thursday, featuring a snap of a Kansas City Chiefs poster of his brother Patrick Mahomes, with the quarterback looking sideways out of the frame.

"@patrickmahomes why are you always watching me haha,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson Mahomes' IG STORY

In recent posts, Jackson has been Patrick's biggest cheerleader. When Patrick shared a gym workout video, Jackson commented: "GO TIMEEE.”

Jackson Mahomes IG COMMENT

Bobby Stroupe, Patrick's longtime personal trainer, was featured in the video.

Total Pro Sports reported that Patrick has been intensely training, posting workout videos.

In 2024, he logged 3,800 yards and 28 touchdowns despite the season's challenging conclusion. The midseason acquisition of veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins failed to fully resolve the team's offensive inconsistencies.

Family support is part of Patrick Mahomes' comeback journey

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Kansas City Chiefs had a devastating Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Patrick Mahomes struggled despite throwing for 257 yards and three touchdowns. By halftime, the Eagles had more points than Kansas City's total offensive yards.

"Appreciate all the love and support from Chiefs Kingdom," Mahomes said after the game. "I let y'all down today. I'll always continue to work and try to learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity He has given me.

"It's hard to come back from that in the Super Bowl. I have to learn from that and try to be better the next opportunity that I hopefully get. I didn't play to my standard, and I have to be better next time."

Family support has been crucial during this period. Randi Mahomes, Patrick's mother, wrote on Instagram after the Super Bowl:

"Not the ending we wanted, but so incredibly proud of Patrick and this team. No matter what, I'll always be your biggest cheerleader, son."

Jackson has been equally supportive, commenting "Love u" with two heart emojis on Patrick's posts.

Despite the season's disappointing end, Patrick Mahomes remains a top-tier quarterback with four Super Bowl appearances and three wins. Organized Team Activities are set to start on April 21.

