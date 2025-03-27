Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson makes hilarious post about Chiefs QB's new poster

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Mar 27, 2025 19:49 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Jackson Mahomes made a playful Instagram story on Thursday, featuring a snap of a Kansas City Chiefs poster of his brother Patrick Mahomes, with the quarterback looking sideways out of the frame.

Ad
"@patrickmahomes why are you always watching me haha,” Jackson wrote.
Jackson Mahomes&#039; IG STORY
Jackson Mahomes' IG STORY

In recent posts, Jackson has been Patrick's biggest cheerleader. When Patrick shared a gym workout video, Jackson commented: "GO TIMEEE.”

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Jackson Mahomes IG COMMENT
Jackson Mahomes IG COMMENT

Bobby Stroupe, Patrick's longtime personal trainer, was featured in the video.

Ad

Total Pro Sports reported that Patrick has been intensely training, posting workout videos.

In 2024, he logged 3,800 yards and 28 touchdowns despite the season's challenging conclusion. The midseason acquisition of veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins failed to fully resolve the team's offensive inconsistencies.

Family support is part of Patrick Mahomes' comeback journey

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Kansas City Chiefs had a devastating Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Patrick Mahomes struggled despite throwing for 257 yards and three touchdowns. By halftime, the Eagles had more points than Kansas City's total offensive yards.

Ad
"Appreciate all the love and support from Chiefs Kingdom," Mahomes said after the game. "I let y'all down today. I'll always continue to work and try to learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity He has given me.
"It's hard to come back from that in the Super Bowl. I have to learn from that and try to be better the next opportunity that I hopefully get. I didn't play to my standard, and I have to be better next time."
Ad

Family support has been crucial during this period. Randi Mahomes, Patrick's mother, wrote on Instagram after the Super Bowl:

"Not the ending we wanted, but so incredibly proud of Patrick and this team. No matter what, I'll always be your biggest cheerleader, son."

Jackson has been equally supportive, commenting "Love u" with two heart emojis on Patrick's posts.

Despite the season's disappointing end, Patrick Mahomes remains a top-tier quarterback with four Super Bowl appearances and three wins. Organized Team Activities are set to start on April 21.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी