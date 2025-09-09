Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson shares delicious dishes glimpses at Travis Kelce and Chiefs QB's 1587 Prime steakhouse [PICS]

Patrick Mahomes teamed up with fellow NFL athlete Travis Kelce to launch a brand-new steakhouse called 1587 Prime, opening its doors on Sept. 17. Jackson Mahomes, Patrick’s younger brother and social media personality, stopped by early and gave everyone a preview of the menu on his Instagram.

Ad

He started off with some appetizers, grilled bread with what possibly seemed to be like whipped ricotta, fresh herbs and a drizzle of olive oil. Next up was a dish that looked like thinly sliced raw fish (possibly hamachi or yellowtail) dressed in chili oil.

@jacksonmahomes' IG story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Then came the cocktails. One was a green drink with a lime wheel and flower on top, maybe a margarita or maybe a mojito. The other was a creamy cocktail captioned “QUEEN B,” that looked to be on the sweeter side.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

@jacksonmahomes' IG story

For the mains, Jackson dug into a grilled steak that looked to be like a filet or ribeye, a juicy classic cheese burger stacked with patties and served alongside seasoned fries and dipping sauces.

Ad

@jacksonmahomes' IG story showing food at Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's restaurant

He also had a creamy fettuccine Alfredo pasta and a bowl of smooth mashed potatoes topped with herbs and melted butter. Then came the fried chicken served in a metal cone and garnished with chives.

Ad

@jacksonmahomes' IG story

The desserts included a skillet cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, another scoop of the ice cream in a silver dish and a mini bundt cake served with sauce poured over it, which could possibly have a butter rum or caramel base.

Ad

@jacksonmahomes' IG story

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s restaurant seems like a good place to eat

The restaurant was created with the help of Noble 33, a company known for designing high-quality restaurants. According to the company’s co-founder Tosh Berman, they worked with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to create something that reflects Kansas City’s pride, friendly atmosphere and love for good food.

Ad

Guests will enter through a narrow tunnel, designed to feel like walking into Arrowhead Stadium, just the Chiefs do on game day. The space includes a large bar, a stage for live music, displays of dry-aged steaks, booths and tables, a sweeping staircase and private and semi-private dining areas.

The space will seat 238 people and the menu was created by executive chef Ryan Arnold and focuses on classic steakhouse dishes, some of which include, Japanese A5 New York Strip, Boneless Ribeye and 40 oz Wagyu Tomahawk steak. Lobster tail, crab, bone marrow or blue cheese can be added as extras to the steak along with different sauces and flavored butters.

Ad

Also Read: Watch: Taylor Swift inspired “Alchemy” drink at Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce’s '1587 Prime' looks straight out of a 'Harry Potter' movie

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension