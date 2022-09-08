"This makes me happy"- Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson reveals sweet gesture by their mother Randi

Patrick Mahomes' rise to success has been a one-of-a-kind journey. After all, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback supposedly has it all, from talent to amazing support back home. His family is often in the spotlight with him, including his brother Jackson.

Jackson has created his own base on social media, sharing snippets from their life with his 250,000 followers. Not only does he post about himself, but also Mahomes, Brittany, their daughter Sterling, and their mother Randi.

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson posts story on Instagram

His latest Instagram story shows off some lovely flowers gifted by his mother. Jackson tagged her as well, letting her know the gift made him happy. Though the caption was short, it perfectly captured what Jackson wanted to convey.

Although Jackson's IG has its own personal touch, his immediate family occupies a major chunk.

Why is Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson so disliked among the NFL community?

Unfortunately, being Patrick Mahomes' brother hasn't protected Jackson from online criticism. The dislike, however, stems from a few videos and controversies that have surrounded Jackson in the past.

One such case was a TikTok video of him dancing on the late Sean Taylor's logo number. This was the same day it was being retired by the Washington Commanders. As expected, this did not sit well with fans.

The 22-year-old apologized on Twitter, revealing that he was directed there by the staff. In reality, he meant no disrespect and was there more by accident than by choice.

Justin #BillsMafia @IAmTheNizz Jackson Mahomes really out here making a TikTok on top of Sean Taylor's number the day it gets retired.. unbelievable, man. Have a little bit of respect. Jackson Mahomes really out here making a TikTok on top of Sean Taylor's number the day it gets retired.. unbelievable, man. Have a little bit of respect. https://t.co/s9HOvWEPlR

Fans have also been critical of Jackson's choices, some of which also extended to Patrick's wife Brittany. Another video of him pouring water on a heckler also gained traction.

Fans remained significantly unimpressed over the same, hoping he would have a bit more control and tact.

Another clip of Jackson at a club highlights some embarrassing behavior, causing fans to urge Patrick to cut his own brother off.

In fact, rumors also hinted at the Chiefs quarterback banning his brother from attending games. However, Patrick Mahomes shut down those rumors in a tweet. Jackson is still seen out and about, even posing with his niece Sterling every once in a while.

Interestingly, Brittany has also been on the receiving end of some harsh criticism.

Having said that, the Mahomes family remains as close as ever. In fact, with the season starting, one can only expect Jackson and Brittany to be in the stands often, cheering Mahomes on.

