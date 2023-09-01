Patrick Mahomes channels excitement for long-awaited matchup vs. Aaron Rodgers in NFL

Patrick Mahomes was drafted in 2017, and since then he has dominated the league. He has had success against every top quarterback, but he has yet to play the quarterback he grew up idolizing.

Mahomes hasn't played against Aaron Rodgers yet, but barring any injuries, the two stars are set to face each other this upcoming season. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a good relationship with Rodgers,

Patrick Mahomes was recently asked about his long-awaited matchup against Rodgers, and the reigning NFL MVP is excited about it. Here's what he said in an interview with Chris Simms:

"I'm excited for it. I've always thought it was the coolest thing to play the great quarterbacks of the generation that I watched growing up so obviously I played a lot of games against Tom. I played against Big Ben played against Andrew Luck."

"I just haven't had that moment of playing against Aaron and shooting the commercials with them kind of playing some golf rounds with them. I we've built a great relationship and stuff like that, but he's just as competitive as I am. So I'm excited for that game and Sunday night football will be on the stage for everybody to see."

Aaron Rodgers' and the New York Jets will host Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 4. The Jets have a tough run of fixtures to start the season, which is why the stakes could be very high for them against the Super Bowl champions.

As for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, they will be the favorites heading into that game, but the MVP quarterback will have to overcome a very good defensive group of players.

Patrick Mahomes was close to playing against Aaron Rodgers in 2021

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a fixture against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in 2021. Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers quarterback was ruled out of the game due to COVID-19.

Jordan Love made his first NFL start in that game, but the Chiefs were able to come away with a win. Since then everyone has been waiting for Mahomes and Rodgers to play against each other, and their wish will be fulfilled in Week 4.

Both the quarterbacks have the utmost respect for each other, and it is possible that after the Week 4 game, they face each other once again in the playoffs.

