"He doesn't have to be Tyreek Hill" - Patrick Mahomes confident about Chiefs' WR room

Many would agree that Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are the two least fortunate quarterbacks in the league after losing one of their top targets in free agency. However, Mahomes is confident in Mecole Hardman, Tyreek Hill's expected replacement.

According to Around the NFL, Mahomes spoke about Hill's replacement on Monday, saying Hardman doesn't need to be the same player Hill was:

"I think whenever Mecole has gotten opportunities in this offense, whether it was when Tyreek had to go out or he would come in and run the routes that Tyreek ran, he would make plays happen. He made a lot of big plays in big moments, especially at the end of last season."

Pete Sweeney @pgsween Andy Reid said he and GM Brett Veach kept QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce in the loop as the Tyreek Hill Dolphins talks were ongoing. Reid said he realizes how close the #Chiefs trio was — wanted Mahomes, Kelce to hear the news internally. Andy Reid said he and GM Brett Veach kept QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce in the loop as the Tyreek Hill Dolphins talks were ongoing. Reid said he realizes how close the #Chiefs trio was — wanted Mahomes, Kelce to hear the news internally.

The Chiefs quarterback went on to exude optimism about the wide receiver:

"So, for me, it's for him to just continue to be himself. He doesn't have to be Tyreek Hill; he has to be Mecole Hardman, and I think Mecole Hardman can be a great player in this offense. He's made a Pro Bowl already and I think he can keep getting better and better."

The quarterback continued, saying that he wants Hardman to continue to improve:

"Everybody puts out there he's got to replace Tyreek. I think he can be his own player, a Pro Bowler and a great player in this offense as well. I think just him continuing to evolve, play hard and practice hard, he'll have a great season this year."

Mahomes went on to say that the Chiefs have size at wide receiver, which is a new frontier for the team during his career:

"I think the biggest thing you see, actually from throwing to all these guys really, we have a lot of size in that receiving room that we haven't necessarily had in the past."

Mahomes added that having a taller receiver has bailed him out on a few deep throws already:

"We've done it different ways with speed and beating guys deep. But to have big, physical receivers that can still run and still catch the ball over the top, there have been balls that I've thrown out there during routes on air, I've thrown in high, thinking it was an overthrow and those guys are catching it easy."

To wrap things up, Mahomes said he was excited about the new possibilities:

"Having that size, I think will be different. I'm excited for it and I think it will be something that will be useful for us during the season."

Who will Patrick Mahomes be throwing to in 2022?

Barring a significant change in the NFL Draft, Mahomes' wide receiver room is set. Tyreek Hill is gone, with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Mecole Hardman jumping to the top of the depth chart. Hardman moved up a spot in Hill's absence. JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to hop in at the top of the chart. Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be sliding into the second receiving role.

Smith-Schuster comes from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Marquez Valdes-Scantling comes from the Green Bay Packers. Both wide receivers come from teams with established quarterbacks, but will the transition work well for the two players arriving on their second team?

