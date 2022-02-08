Patrick Mahomes reveals daughter Sterling's first words and it's not what you'd expect

Patrick Mahomes is still seen by many as just a kid in the NFL. However, he has a kid of his own. His daughter, Sterling, is one year old. The quarterback and Brittany Matthews spent much of last year arguing over whether she would say "mom" or "dad" first, but both were surprised when their kid said something else.

Speaking to ESPN's Lisa Salters after the Pro Bowl via FOX 4, the quarterback talked about a number of topics, from losing in the AFC Championship to the Pro Bowl, to his personal life. That was when he let slip what his daughter's first word was. However, he wasn't clear in stating it. Rather, he almost backed into saying what it was.

“You know, she’s he’s at that stage now and she’s almost walking. She has a personality. She knows how to say no a lot. So I’ll get used to that,” Mahomes said.

Dr. No: Why Patrick Mahomes' daughter started with "no"

The Chiefs' quarterback at the NFL Pro Bowl

It isn't clear whether her very first intelligible sound was the word "no," but if not, it was quite close. It makes sense that she would choose to start off the English language with "no." It is short and can be used in a number of situations. However, it isn't the most popular word in the language.

Most would agree that they spend a lot of time every day bracing for the word "no." Whether attempting to set up a hangout, get time off, make an appointment, ask for a promotion, set a tee time, find a place to eat, negotiate a sale, it is usually the last word one wants.

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi Long after the AFC was done practicing for the Pro Bowl today in Las Vegas, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce stayed to sign autographs for the fans. They were the last ones to leave the field before the NFC arrived for their practice session. Long after the AFC was done practicing for the Pro Bowl today in Las Vegas, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce stayed to sign autographs for the fans. They were the last ones to leave the field before the NFC arrived for their practice session. https://t.co/TamhheowC8

However, it is Sterling's favorite word, which one could imagine as challenging for the quarterback when trying to get her to eat her food or go to sleep.

With the Pro Bowl wrapped up, the quarterback's next action will be in August, with Summer in its final stages. With six months to stew about the loss against the Bengals, it will be interesting to see how he bounces back from an emerging pattern of sliding,

Jon Machota @jonmachota Micah Parsons getting a hit on Patrick Mahomes to end the first half Micah Parsons getting a hit on Patrick Mahomes to end the first half https://t.co/Pe4EDWycDW

Also Read Article Continues below

Two years ago, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Last year, the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl. This year, the team lost the AFC Championship game. Is this rock bottom for Mahomes or will the slide continue? History shows that once a slide begins in the NFL, it is almost impossible to stop.

Edited by shilpa17.ram