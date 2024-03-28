Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling picks up adorable new hobby during offseason

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, posted a new video of their three-year-old daughter Sterling in the kitchen.

The toddler was on a step stool so that she could reach the kitchen counter and was helping her mom make homemade donuts. In the video, she was using a spool to take the batter from the bowl to the donut-shaped pans resting on the counter.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' daughter has taken a liking to helping in the kitchen.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany Mahomes asked her young daughter what she was making and she replied by saying that it was chocolate chip donuts. The three-year-old looked quite content in the kitchen, helping her mom bake donuts.

Brittany Mahomes has shared in the past that her children suffer from food allergies so creating their own sweet treats is a much safer experience for their family.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share new family photos

The Mahomes family has spent the first few weeks of the NFL offseason together. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have taken their children on a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as well as celebrated their daughter Sterling's birthday back home in Texas.

Last week, the family saw a live rendition of the children's hit show "Bluey," which the mother-of-two said her children 'loved' every minute of. The Mahomes have now taken new family portraits to commemorate this stage in their children's lives.

Brittany Mahomes shared the new family photo session on Instagram and called her husband and two children her 'biggest blessings.'

"My biggest Blessings."

The family was all dressed in matching attire for the photos. Brittany Mahomes wore cuffed jeans, while Patrick Mahomes went for a ripped jeans look. Their daughter Sterling wore denim shorts and their son, Bronze, also wore denim jeans. The family of four all wore white shirts for a uniform look.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback then reshared the photos that were posted to his wife's Instagram page.