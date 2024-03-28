Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany gets vulnerable giving 'reality check' about struggling with skin problems

Brittany Mahomes shared some stories on Instagram on Tuesday that most people may not choose to post on Instagram. She shared photos of herself and mentioned that she is having issues with her skin and had gotten a rash around her mouth.

She posted the first photo on her Instagram story, telling her followers that this was a 'reality check' from her typical social media content.

"But just here for your daily reality check."

Brittany Mahomes' shared her struggle with a current skin condition.

Mahomes didn't know if it was an allergic reaction to products or foods or if it was something else. She then shared an up-close view of her skin and asked her Instagram followers for any advice or recommendations on what to do to relieve the issue.

"Any tips send them my way, thanks friends."

Another photo from the Brittany Mahomes Instagram story explaining her current battle with a skin issue.

After sharing posts on her Instagram story of her day alongside her husband, Patrick Mahomes and their children, she gave an update.

An update on the previous Instagram story.

She shared with her Instagram followers that she had made an appointment to see a dermatologist the following day. She thanked everyone for their help and said that she believed that she had a condition called perioral dermatitis.

Brittany Mahomes recently suffered a fractured back

Brittany Mahomes is a certified personal trainer and has expressed her dedication to her fitness and well-being. However, earlier this month, the mom of two small children shared a medical scare that she was dealing with.

While on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Patrick Mahomes and their children, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with a fractured back.

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back."

The Kansas City Current co-owner gave her female Instagram followers some great advice. Expressing the need to workout and take care of their pelvic floor after they have children.

She didn't give any further details or explain how she was diagnosed with a fractured back. However, she was hopeful a family vacation in Mexico would help her feel better.